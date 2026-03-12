Victory Channel Goes Unclassified With a Provocative TV Program About News and Faith

Fort Worth, TX, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following 10 years of broadcasting on Victory Channel, its news team began brainstorming an idea for deeper conversations about the headlines and how they affect the Church. This necessary exploration of the news from a Christian perspective is called Unclassified.

“Unclassified will be an expansion of VICTORY News that offers commentary about today’s events through a biblical lens,” said Marcus Kenny, executive director of TV at Kenneth Copeland Ministries. “National broadcasts offer one side of the news or the other, but few are talking about the Christian vantage point, which bridges each side.”

The mission of Unclassified is “Truth Revealed,” a passion of the program’s moderator, news anchor, author, and award-winning radio host and producer, Greg Stephens.

“After serving as an air evacuation medic in the U.S. Air Force during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, my career took a turn to ministry as a senior pastor and as a producer in mainstream news,” he said. “Wherever I was in my journey, I gleaned from various perspectives that shape our world and was struck by how few of those connect through Christ’s perspective. Truth should never be hidden from anyone.”

With nationally regarded guests, inspired thinking, and topical conversation, the stage will be set for Americans to search for answers on the complex issues that affect them every day. Stephens will moderate VICTORY News hosts and mainstream experts in different arenas to discuss the news with facts and stay encouraged by faith.

“I realize that many will find Unclassified as ‘news for Christians,’ and that will be a massive misunderstanding,” continued Kenny. “We will discuss news that affects us all, but with a backdrop of faith, hope and love—something this world could use now more than ever.”

The daily 30-minute paneled program will be featured exclusively on Victory Channel, which is available nationally via satellite and streaming on several platforms, including DIRECTV, Dish, Roku, YouTube, Fire and Apple TV.

About Victory Channel

Since 2015, Victory Channel has been a streaming home for faith-filled teachings to help today's believer walk in victory daily. Founded by global evangelist Kenneth Copeland, a Bible teacher of almost 60 years and bestselling author, Victory Channel is a nonprofit, free-to-air television network made possible by the generous viewers of Victory, as well as Partners and Friends of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. This is the streaming home of KCM, delivering a diverse blend of faith-filled teaching, inspirational talks, and thought-provoking news about current events through a lens of faith and biblical truth. For more information, visit GoVICTORY[JD1] .com

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God’s Word, an acclaimed multimedia speaker of faith, an international bestselling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, are founders of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and Victory Channel, all based in Fort Worth, Texas. For 59 years, he has taught uncompromising principles and biblical truths of faith, love, healing, holistic[MH2] [JD3] prosperity, redemption and righteousness worldwide. For more information, visit KCM.org