Conifex Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it has revised the time that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2025 results to before market open on March 23, 2026. Consequently, Conifex has rescheduled its fourth quarter earnings call to 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on March 23, 2026, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial the following number:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-877-883-0383

Access ID: 4333506

A transcript of the call will be available upon request at investorrelations@conifex.com.

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, B.C.