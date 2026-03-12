Aebi Schmidt Group to release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings on March 19, 2026

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.

Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at https://www.aebi-schmidt.com/investors, or directly through:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a2e25xrm for the webcast, and

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI10ab955684614ca0a5c3b049395d6839 for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.





Media contact

Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication

tina.fischer@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 48



Investor Contact

Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations

investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 Further information

https://www.aebi-schmidt.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/AebiSchmidtGroup

https://media.aebi-schmidt.com (pictures, logos)





About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group, with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the NASDAQ, has generated Net Sales of $1.9b in 2025. Aebi Schmidt Group employs around 6,000 employees, with production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.