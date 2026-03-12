Media Advisory: Press Conference Regarding Tragic Deaths After Plasma Harvesting at Grifols’ Sites

WINNIPEG, Manitoba and TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Spokespeople from the Manitoba Health Coalition and Ontario Health Coalition will respond to the sad news of two deaths of paid “donors” at for-profit plasma collection facilities owned by pharma giant Grifols. The Coalitions have long raised warnings about safety and the ownership and control of the blood system. After responding to the news, spokespeople will outline the questions that need to be answered and steps that must be taken in response for safety and confidence in the blood and plasma system.

When & Where:



Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. CDT

By Zoom.

Please register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/nm8a1RazT5CRjPpjW0vEJQ and the link will be automatically emailed to you from Zoom.

Who:



Noah Schulz, Provincial Director, Manitoba Health Coalition

Geoff Cain & Sara Labelle, co chairs, Committee to Protect Ontario’s Blood System, Ontario Health Coalition

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition

For more information:

Noah Schulz (431) 844-2650, Natalie Mehra (416) 230-6402.