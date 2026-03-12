Thurgood Marshall College Fund president advocated for HBCUs with elected officials during Arkansas HBCU Summit

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) was well-represented at the recent 2026 Arkansas HBCU Summit at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock. Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, was in attendance alongside U.S. Congressman French Hill and U.S. Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D .

“It was great to be in Little Rock for the Arkansas HBCU Summit,” Dr. Williams said. “I’m honored to stand alongside elected officials dedicated to the cause as we advocate for the future of our campuses.”

The summit featured panel discussions on campus infrastructure and long-term sustainability, private capital and public-private partnerships, as well as connecting HBCU talent to the economy.

Rep. Hill hosted the event and was joined by Rep. Adams, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other distinguished guests. Asahi Pompey (Goldman Sachs) provided keynote remarks.

Dr. Williams and others championed the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act during the summit, which was entitled “Building Resilient Futures for HBCUs: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Economic Mobility.”

“Our HBCUs are engines of opportunity, but they need modern infrastructure to keep up with their incredible growth,” Dr. Williams said. “We urge Congress to pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act this year — for our students and our community.”

The summit is one aspect of TMCF’s ongoing policy and advocacy work. With headquarters in the nation’s capital, TMCF advocates year-round for critical causes such as infrastructure investment for its campuses and students.

A key piece of that work is the upcoming 2026 Presidents and Chancellors HBCU Fly-In Convening on March 24 in Washington, D.C. The event brings together presidents and chancellors of HBCUs, historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) with members of Congress and key government and corporate officials to discuss policy issues affecting TMCF member schools.