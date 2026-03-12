Navigator Gas Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

LONDON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Form 20-F can be downloaded using the link below and is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘SEC Filings’. Shareholders may request a hard copy at no cost using the contact details listed below.
About Navigator Gas
Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 55 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 24 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.
Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.
