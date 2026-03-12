Surgery Partners, Inc. Names Lloyd Dean to Board of Directors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”) recently announced that Lloyd Dean has been appointed to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dean is the former Chief Executive Officer of CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the United States, with 142 hospitals, over 1,000 care sites, 25,000 physicians, and 150,000 employees across 21 states. From 2019 to 2022, he led the formation and integration of CommonSpirit, advancing clinical quality, operational performance, and community health initiatives at national scale. Prior to CommonSpirit, Mr. Dean served as President and CEO of Dignity Health, where he strengthened patient experience, expanded partnerships, and elevated the organization’s leadership in delivering compassionate, high‑quality care.

A nationally recognized healthcare leader, Mr. Dean has long championed efforts to reduce health disparities, strengthen the health care workforce, and advance equitable access to care. He has served as an adviser to multiple Presidential Administrations on issues including the Affordable Care Act and COVID‑19 vaccination efforts. Mr. Dean has also held several federal and state appointments focused on public health, economic development, and workforce planning.

Mr. Dean serves on the boards of McDonald’s Corporation—where he chairs the Board Human Resources & Compensation Committee—Guidehouse, Nox Health, and Progyny, and is a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital. He holds a B.S. in sociology and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University, along with multiple honorary doctorates.

“We are honored to welcome Lloyd to the Surgery Partners Board,” said Blair Hendrix, Chairman of Surgery Partners’ Board of Directors. “Lloyd is a nationally respected leader with deep experience advising health systems and shaping public policy. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand high‑quality, cost‑effective surgical care across the country.”

“I am excited to join the Board at a time of meaningful growth and opportunity for Surgery Partners,” said Mr. Dean. “The Company is well positioned to continue leading the shift toward high‑value outpatient surgical care, and I look forward to supporting its important mission.”

