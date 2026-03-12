Matter Surfaces Welcomes Blake Haase to Strengthen Engagement with the Architecture and Design Community

Stoughton, Massachusetts, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoughton, Massachusetts - March 12, 2026 - -

Matter Surfaces is pleased to announce that Blake Haase has joined the company, bringing nearly twenty-five years of experience across interior design, luxury textiles, and strategic sales within the architecture and design industry. Known for his deep relationships within the New York design community and his ability to translate creative vision into measurable business growth, Haase adds significant industry expertise to the Matter Surfaces team.

Based in New York, Haase has built a career that bridges design practice and material innovation. Over the past two decades, he has worked closely with some of the industry's most respected design firms while representing globally recognized brands. His professional path includes roles with firms such as Jed Johnson Associates and Buzz Kelly Interiors, as well as sales leadership positions with luxury brands including Rogers & Goffigon, Fortuny, and Chilewich.

Most recently, Haase served as New York Sales Representative for Chilewich, where he focused on driving sales and strengthening client engagement within the region's architecture and design community. In that role, he collaborated with leading contract design and residential firms to secure specifications for high-profile projects while expanding awareness of innovative surface solutions. His work in the market was recognized by Business of Home, which named him a top salesperson in the Northeast in 2023.

Earlier in his career, Haase managed the New York metropolitan territory for the Venetian textile house Fortuny, covering New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There he served as the primary liaison to architecture and interior design practices, helping designers integrate the brand's historic textiles into contemporary residential and hospitality projects. His work consistently strengthened Fortuny's presence in one of the industry's most competitive markets.

Haase also brings extensive product development and brand leadership experience. As Design Director for Jed Johnson Home, he led the revitalization of a luxury textile line originally launched in 2006. His work included restructuring the product line, introducing new textile collections, and implementing a comprehensive rebranding effort supported by digital initiatives such as a redesigned website and social media strategy. Under his direction, the brand expanded showroom representation into eight major U.S. markets, significantly increasing its national reach and visibility.

Earlier in his career, Haase worked as an interior designer at Buzz Kelly Interiors and Jed Johnson Associates, where he advanced from intern to senior designer. In those roles, he managed projects across New York, Long Island, Connecticut, and Santa Fe, overseeing all phases of residential design—from concept development through installation. These formative experiences gave him a strong understanding of the design process and the needs of architects and interior designers working at the highest levels of the profession.

"Blake's depth of industry experience, design fluency, and proven sales leadership make him an exceptional addition to Matter Surfaces," said Chris Lacasse, EVP of Sales at Matter Surfaces. "His relationships within the A+D community and passion for beautiful, enduring materials align perfectly with our mission."

At Matter Surfaces, Haase will focus on deepening relationships within the architecture and design community while helping expand the company's presence in key markets. His combined background in design, product development, and sales strategy positions him to play an important role in advancing the company's mission to deliver thoughtful, design-forward surface solutions.

With a reputation for collaboration, product expertise, and long-standing client relationships, Haase brings both creative insight and commercial leadership to the organization. His arrival further reinforces Matter Surfaces' commitment to partnering closely with architects and designers to bring innovative materials and meaningful design solutions to the built environment.

