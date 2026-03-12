NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Investors: April 20, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy SMR Class A common stock between May 13, 2025, and November 6, 2025?

Who: NuScale Power Corporation ( NYSE: SMR )

NuScale Power Corporation ( ) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: May 13, 2025, through November 6, 2025

May 13, 2025, through November 6, 2025 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s commercialization strategy for its nuclear power generation projects and development.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's commercialization strategy for its nuclear power generation projects and development.

RADNOR, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (NuScale) ( NYSE: SMR ) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired NuScale Class A common stock between May 13, 2025, and November 6, 2025, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon and is captioned Truedson v. NuScale Power Corporation, et al, Case No. 3:26-cv-00328 (D. Or.). Investors have until April 20, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired NuScale Class A common stock and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/smr-nuscale-power-corporation-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=smr&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”) had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects– let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Module and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by Defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (4) as a result, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

Why did NuScale’s Stock Drop?

On November 6, 2025, NuScale surprised investors by revealing that the company’s general and administrative expenses had ballooned more than 3,000% to $519 million during its third fiscal quarter, up from $17 million in the prior year period, due largely to NuScale’s payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 for its TVA agreement. As a result, NuScale’s quarterly net loss skyrocketed to $532 million, up from $46 million in the prior year period. On this news, the price of NuScale Class A common stock declined by $5.45 per share, or approximately 14.4%, from a close of $37.91 per share on November 5, 2025, to close at $32.46 on November 6, 2025.

File to be lead plaintiff by April 20, 2026.



THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION INVESTORS:

NuScale investors may, no later than April 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages NuScale investors to contact the firm for more information.

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

