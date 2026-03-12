Mullen Oilfield Services L.P. Launches Grande Prairie Service Centre Website - A new digital platform enhancing access to fleet maintenance and heavy-duty repair services in Grande Prairie, Alberta

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mullen Oilfield Services L.P. ("Mullen Oilfield"), a subsidiary of Mullen Group Ltd., today announced the official launch of its Grande Prairie Service Centre ("GP Service Centre") website. The platform provides direct access to fleet maintenance and heavy-duty truck and trailer repair services in Grande Prairie and the Peace Region.

The website, available at https://gp.mullenoilfield.com, offers detailed service information, online booking capability, and direct contact access to the local team. The launch enhances visibility for third-party fleet servicing and supports operators seeking dependable maintenance solutions in northern Alberta.

The GP Service Centre functions as a full-service Alberta maintenance and support hub, serving both internal operations and third-party fleet customers. Capabilities include heavy-duty truck and trailer repair, comprehensive fleet maintenance programs, preventative maintenance, advanced diagnostics, CVIP-certified inspections, and servicing of transportation support equipment. All operations are executed within established corporate safety, environmental, and regulatory compliance frameworks, aligned with Mullen Oilfield’s standards across western Canada.

The new website improves mobile accessibility for customers searching for heavy-duty truck repair, emergency after hours services, and third-party fleet servicing.

Grande Prairie remains an important industrial and transportation hub within Alberta’s energy corridor. The GP Service Centre continues to support regional operators by providing reliable service infrastructure designed to meet the operational demands of the oilfield and transportation sectors.

About Mullen Oilfield Services L.P.

Mullen Oilfield provides specialized oilfield transportation services to companies drilling for oil and natural gas in western Canada, most notably rig moving. This involves the dismantling, hauling and rigging up of drilling rigs in challenging, difficult, mountainous terrain and extreme weather conditions. Mullen Oilfield also provides the transportation, handling, storage and computerized inventory management of OCTG for the oil and natural gas industry as well as general oilfield hauling. Mullen Oilfield provides its clients with access to a web-based inventory management system developed by Mullen Group known as PipeOnLine allowing them to track their oilfield tubular products in real-time. Additional information is available on Mullen Oilfield's website at https://gp.mullenoilfield.com or https://www.mullenoilfield.com.



About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on Mullen Group's website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.