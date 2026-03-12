Dr. Cynthia Lindquist Joins American Indian College Fund as Chief Strategy Officer

Denver, Colo., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Cynthia Lindquist, Spirit Lake Dakota Tribe, whose Dakota name is Ta’sunka Wicahpi Winyan (Star Horse Woman), joined the American Indian College Fund as its Chief Strategy Officer on March 2. Dr. Lindquist holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Dakota and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota. She served as president of Cankdeska Cikana Community College (CCCC) for 21 years and previously sat on the College Fund’s board, making her familiar with the organization’s work. Under her leadership, CCCC’s physical campus quadrupled in size; student enrollment, persistence, and completion rates more than doubled; and 20 years of audits were conducted with no findings. She also oversaw the transition of managing the Spirit Lake Tribe’s Head Start and Early Headstart programs.

Most recently, Dr. Lindquist was Director of Tribal Initiatives & Collaborations at the University of North Dakota. During this time, she led the drafting of a tribal consultation policy that will be implemented by the university in spring 2026. Her other leadership roles include being a founding member of the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center and a Bush Foundation Leadership Fellow. She currently serves as Chair of the North Dakota Ethics Commission and is a member of the Bush Foundation Board of Directors.

Dr. Lindquist brings her extensive knowledge, experience, and leadership to bear in the role of Chief Strategy Officer. She will facilitate collaborative activities and tribal college and university engagement. Her work in partner relations will support the organization’s strategic goals.

Dr. Lindquist said, “I am so excited to be joining the American Indian College Fund family and to be part of a team of creative, dedicated people! I hope to contribute to strengthening and building relationships. I look forward to supporting the tribal colleges and the success of Native students pursuing higher education.”

American Indian College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, said, “I am honored to join my team and the TCU community to welcome Dr. Lindquist to the College Fund. Her lived experiences are invaluable to our continued success and to the growth we are experiencing in service to our students and their families. We look forward to her leadership and contributions.”

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (Guidestar), and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Attachment