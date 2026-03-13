Carbon Streaming Sells Community Carbon Stream and Credits for USD$6,000,000

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) pleased to announce that it has entered into a Buyout Agreement (the "Agreement") with Community Carbon and UpEnergy Group (collectively, the “UPE Parties”) for all rights to the Community Carbon Stream and the full inventory of carbon credits for USD$6 million.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the UPE Parties will pay Carbon Streaming an aggregate total of USD$6 million comprised of the following payments:

a non-refundable deposit of USD$100,000 payable on or before March 23, 2026;

a closing payment for the Community Carbon Stream of USD$4.9 million payable on or before May 30, 2026; and

USD$1 million for the purchase of all the carbon credits from the Project Portfolio in the Company’s current inventory as of March 12, 2026, payable in four installments on or before each of July 1, 2026, October 1, 2026, January 1, 2027 and April 1, 2027. The UPE Parties can elect to accelerate the purchase of carbon credits.





Marin Katusa, CEO stated, “This Agreement monetizes the current value of the Community Carbon Stream and the inventory of carbon credits by selling for a total consideration of USD$6 million. This transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders and the Company. The company will continue to focus on maximizing value for shareholders in our existing portfolio and recovering assets through advancing ongoing litigation. The Company will continue to evaluate acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, financings, and other strategic partnership opportunities that will result in maximizing shareholder value.”

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming’s focus is to maximize shareholder value by optimizing the existing portfolio of projects that generate high-quality carbon credits that can maximize shareholder value and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements with respect to closing of the buyout agreement, the timing of each of the payment and the repurchase of carbon credits.

When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the IE Parties fail to make any payment when due; general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change, carbon credits and environmental, social and governance initiatives and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; the Company’s expectations and plans with respect to current litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; limited operating history for the Company’s current strategy; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of project value, which may impact the ability of the Company to execute on its growth and diversification strategy; dependence upon key management; impact of corporate restructurings; the inability of the Company to optimize cash flows or sufficiently reduce operating expenses; reputational risk; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued (and other risks associated with carbon credits standards and registries); foreign operations and political risks including actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the validation and verification requirements of the voluntary and/or compliance markets; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties’ reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; dependence on project partners, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; volatility in the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; global health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics; and the other risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.