Pepeto announced a major update to its DeFi exchange tools this week, and the growth around this project is unlike anything the crypto Defi market has produced in years. Infrastructure getting refined, community expanding past $8 million in funding, and the energy building matches the credibility of a team that has delivered on every commitment.



That growth is accelerating now because the crypto market just received the signal it was waiting for: Trump declared victory in the Iran conflict, Bitcoin jumped past $70,000, and the bitcoin price prediction now points toward $200,000. When the market moves like this, the projects that already built their infrastructure are the ones that benefit most, and why Pepeto is emerging as the strongest DeFi opportunity of 2026 becomes clear once the full picture connects.



Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Update On DeFi Tools While Trump Pushed Bitcoin Price Prediction Higher

Pepeto's DeFi update brings the exchange closer to completion, a build led by the cofounder who grew the famous Pepe coin into $11 billion with a former Binance executive now on the development team. Understanding where crypto is heading makes the Pepeto DeFi opportunity impossible to ignore.

As crypto.news reported, Trump declared victory through Operation Epic Fury, stating 80% of Iran's missile capacity is gone, and Bitcoin surged over 5% to reclaim $70,000. Yahoo Finance reported spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $568 million last week for a second straight positive week, and Nexo analyst Iliya Kalchev said crypto markets keep advancing. The bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee sits at $250,000, JPMorgan holds $170,000, and Standard Chartered targets $150,000, and Trump ending the war removes the one barrier every forecast depended on.



This is where the crypto news goes deeper. Economist Harry Dent warned that the 2008 crisis was never allowed to end because governments printed money to mask the damage, inflating what he calls a 17 year super bubble across stocks, bonds, and real estate. But Dent stated Bitcoin is the new economy and large enough to serve as the new standard, which is why capital keeps flowing into crypto and DeFi. That reality makes this window critical because the entries made during fear have always delivered the strongest returns in crypto history, and Pepeto sits at the center of that window with DeFi tools the market will rely on daily once the listing arrives.



Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Project Is Drawing Serious Capital

The Pepeto DeFi case becomes undeniable once every piece falls into place. The exchange lets anyone trade across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana from one place, move tokens between all three networks at no cost, and an AI system checks every token for risk before it ever reaches the platform, all with zero fees on every trade. That means more of every dollar stays in the investor's pocket compared to any traditional exchange, any bank, or any brokerage charging commissions that eat into returns year after year.



But the part that changes everything is how Pepeto pays the people who believed early. Shares from the generated income of the exchange flows permanently to presale wallets based on how much they hold. That is not a savings account paying 4%, not a stock paying a 2% dividend, and not a rental property with tenants and taxes. That is ownership in a global exchange that pays holders every single day it operates.

The people inside this presale are not watching passively. They are founding participants building alongside the team, coming back after every milestone to increase their position because every investor is treated as a partner in what is being constructed. That level of conviction explains why the same type of whale wallets that accumulated Bitcoin before the rest of the world understood what was happening are now positioned inside the Pepeto DeFi presale.



Conclusion

This article laid out the bitcoin price prediction debate clearly. Trump ending the Iran war lifts the last major weight holding crypto back, and Harry Dent's warning that traditional finance sits inside a 17 year bubble that was never allowed to correct only reinforces why crypto and DeFi are where the next wave of wealth gets created.

The crypto news signals a breakout is forming, and every past cycle proves that when Bitcoin moves higher from fear levels the earlier stage DeFi projects with working infrastructure do not just follow the rally, they deliver multiples far beyond what the largest assets can produce.

Everything supporting Pepeto rests on verifiable facts, and that is why serious capital keeps entering. Missing this DeFi entry now most likely means buying after the Binance listing at a price set by the wallets that committed before them, the same pattern that has played out with every project that delivered real returns in crypto.

FAQs

How does Trump ending the Iran war affect the bitcoin price prediction?

Trump declared victory, Bitcoin surged past $70,000, spot ETFs pulled $568 million in one week, and every major bitcoin price prediction now targets $150,000 to $250,000 with the war removed.



Is Pepeto a good DeFi investment?

Pepeto is a strong DeFi investment because the exchange is stress tested, the cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion, a former Binance executive joined the team, and presale wallets earn permanent income from every trade.