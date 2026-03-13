WeRide Robotaxi Launches on Tencent Mobility Service, Expanding Access to Driverless Rides Across China

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing brand under Tencent Group.

Starting today, WeRide’s Robotaxis will be integrated into the Tencent Mobility Service mini program on WeChat, allowing users to book and pay for Robotaxi rides directly without needing any additional apps. This cooperation strengthens the integration between China's top mobility service ecosystem and WeRide's industry-leading autonomous driving technology, bringing safe, reliable driverless transportation to more users.





By tapping into the high-traffic Tencent Mobility Service mini program, WeRide's Robotaxis can reach a broad base of WeChat users and integrate more closely with daily public travel scenarios. As reach and ride frequency grow, WeChat's ecosystem traffic is expected to translate into steady demand, accelerating WeRide's large-scale Robotaxi commercialization and progress toward per-vehicle profitability.

Following the launch of the Tencent Mobility Service mini program, WeRide's Robotaxi service will also soon be available on Tencent Maps, further expanding the public’s autonomous ride-hailing options.

Currently, Guangzhou users are the first to experience the service on WeChat, with plans to gradually expand availability to additional cities. To book a ride, users can simply open WeChat, tap “Me” → “Services” → “Tencent Mobility Service”, enter their pickup and drop-off points, and select “Autonomous Driving – WeRide” when a nearby Robotaxi stop is available.

As early as April 2024, WeRide and Tencent Cloud established a strategic partnership focusing on areas such as autonomous driving cloud computing platforms. In May 2025, both companies signed a new agreement to deepen collaboration, jointly promoting the large-scale commercial operations of Level 4 Robotaxi services. The launch of WeRide’s Robotaxi on Tencent Mobility Service is a testament to the results of their long-term collaboration and marks a new starting point toward their next milestone together.

WeRide upholds a safety-first, user-centric approach, integrating urban operations with a localized service network. In China, WeRide's Robotaxi service has already launched fully driverless commercial operations in Guangzhou and Beijing. To meet diverse mobility needs, the company has introduced the standalone "WeRide Go" app and the "WeRide Go" WeChat mini-program, continuously enhancing its service access points and expanding its mobility network.

Globally, WeRide is integrating into top mobility platforms at an industry-leading pace. Its Robotaxi fleet is now integrated with Uber, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp Grab, the Middle East’s TXAI platform, and will be available on the IOKI app in Zurich soon.

The company has also launched fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi, and is conducting public operations, trial services, or autonomous testing in Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Zurich. Fully driverless commercial operations in Dubai are set to launch in the near future.

Supported by a mature ecosystem and efficient operations, WeRide’s global Robotaxi fleet exceeded 1,023 vehicles in January 2026, moving steadily toward its goal of over 2,600 Robotaxis globally in 2026 and tens of thousands by 2030.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to deepen cooperation with partners including Tencent Cloud, jointly accelerate the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving globally, and bring convenient, safe, and reliable driverless ride-hailing services to more users.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing brand under Tencent Group, provides industry-leading cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence products and services to governments, enterprises and developers worldwide. Leveraging its advanced technologies, Tencent Cloud delivers comprehensive industry solutions and builds an open, collaborative cloud ecosystem. Its mission is to drive digital transformation and support the development of smarter industries, and supports businesses across sectors in achieving digital transformation.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b741f43-dfb6-4b10-a676-a2d610c55618