ZMR Launches Touch Motor in Africa: A Smart Pod System Designed for New Africa's Tech-Driven Generation

Nairobi, Kenya, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMR today announced the much-anticipated launch of Touch Motor, a next-generation pod system entering the African market in March 2026. Built for the fast-growing, tech-savvy youth culture of New Africa, Touch Motor combines cool technology, long-lasting performance, and a socially connected experience, redefining what modern vaping can be.

Touch Motor introduces a unique front-back detachable structure, allowing users to replace the 10ml pod module while keeping the 1000mAh screen battery module. The magnetic lock creates a durable, “cartridge-style” experience that significantly extends product life and increases repurchase cycles, offering retailers a high-value product with predictable long-term demand.

At the center of the device is a 2.4-inch IPS full-touch display with intuitive arc-swipe interaction, offering real-time battery, puff mode, and time display. With three adjustable power modes—Light, Balance, and Boost—users can easily personalize their experience, while retailers gain a strong upsell opportunity through differentiated performance options.

In addition, Touch Motor features 10 signature colors and 10 flavor options, enabling consumers to express identity and preference—a growing cultural trend across Africa’s major urban markets. The device also connects to the ZMR App via Bluetooth, allowing VIP users to interact with nearby friends, share experiences, and access membership benefits. This creates a unique social loop that supports retention, repeat purchases, and word-of-mouth growth for retailers.

ZMR emphasizes value-for-money alongside innovation. The long-lasting 10ml pod, efficient power system, and reusable battery module make Touch Motor one of the most cost-effective premium pod systems available in the region—well-suited for markets where economic value and durability are key buying factors.

Safety remains central to ZMR’s mission. Touch Motor includes child-proof lock, leak protection, short-circuit protection, overtime protection, safe charging protection, and low-battery protection. Clear on-screen information enhances user transparency and reinforces responsible adult use. The product is intended for adult smokers aged 18+ only.

“Touch Motor represents ZMR’s commitment to creating meaningful value for Africa’s retail ecosystem,” said the ZMR Africa Regional Director. “We are offering retailers a differentiated premium product and giving young adult consumers a new way to express identity and connect with each other. This is our vision for New Africa: technology that brings people closer, responsibly.”

Touch Motor will be officially available from March 2026, launching across three core markets—Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa—starting with key cities and surrounding areas, with distribution expanding through selected retail and partner channels. ZMR is now welcoming distributor and retail partners across Africa.

About ZMR ZMR is a global innovation-driven vape brand committed to responsible technology, high product safety, and inspiring new consumer experiences. With a focus on smart devices, flavor innovation, and social connectivity, ZMR aims to support the evolution of New Africa’s modern lifestyle culture.