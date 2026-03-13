Atomix to Showcase AI-Driven Modular Automation at MODEX 2026, Strengthening Partner Network Across the Americas

ATLANTA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomix, a provider of AI-native warehouse automation, will return to MODEX 2026 at the Georgia World Congress Center to demonstrate how its 1+4 core technology platform enables system integrators across the Americas to deliver flexible, scalable automation solutions. Visitors can meet the Atomix team at Hall 3, Booth 3F50 from April 13–16.

Global Technology, Local Delivery: The Atomix + Integrator Partnership Model

Atomix operates through a partnership model worldwide: the company provides advanced automation products and solutions — including self-developed robotics and AI-powered orchestration software — while local system integrators deliver localized services, including project implementation, maintenance, and ongoing customer support. This approach ensures end users benefit from proven automation technology combined with deep local expertise.

1+4 Platform: Self-Developed Robotics Built for Integration

At the core of Atomix's offering is its 1+4 technology platform:

Atomixer AI software platform – an intelligent orchestration brain enabling unified control of multi-brand, multi-type robotic fleets, continuously learning and optimizing through real-time data. Four families of self-developed robotic hardware – all engineered from real-world scenarios and proven in complex environments:



4-Way Pallet Shuttle – high-density pallet storage Pallet AMR – flexible material handling Tote AMR – goods-to-person fulfillment Tote Robot – bin handling and piece picking

These building blocks combine into three modular subsystem families — Storage Mix, Handling Mix, and Picking Mix — allowing integrators to configure end-to-end automation tailored to specific operational needs.

Heterogeneous Fleet Orchestration

Atomix orchestrates heterogeneous robotic fleets in the same environment. The Atomixer platform enables seamless collaboration between four-way shuttles, AMRs, and third-party equipment — all operating concurrently, collision-free, and optimized in real time through advanced AI algorithms.

Global Scale, Local Momentum in the Americas

With over 500 projects delivered across 20+ countries, Atomix has established itself as a trusted partner for complex warehouse automation. Long-term partnerships with global industry leaders — including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Toyota, and Lenovo — reflect a 71% customer renewal rate.

In the Americas, Atomix has recently deployed projects in Dallas, Mexico, and Brazil, working with local integrators to support regional operations. The company plans to establish a U.S. regional office in 2026 to strengthen partner collaboration.

Empowering Integrators, Serving Customers

"MODEX is the ideal stage to showcase how Atomix empowers integrators to deliver world-class automation with local expertise," said Jenny, SVP at Atomix. "By combining our self-developed robots and AI-native orchestration with our partners' implementation capabilities, we're building a network that serves customers across the Americas with speed and reliability."

Meet Atomix at MODEX 2026

Visitors are invited to meet the Atomix team onsite to explore live demonstrations and partnership opportunities.

Event: MODEX 2026

Date: April 13–16, 2026

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Booth: Hall C – C10565

About Atomix

Atomix is a provider of AI-driven warehouse automation solutions. With self-developed core robotics — including 4-way pallet shuttles and AMRs — and the Atomixer AI software platform, the company orchestrates heterogeneous robotic fleets and optimizes operations. Atomix partners with local system integrators worldwide to deliver proven technology with localized support.

