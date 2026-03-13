Now Available: Fresh Bloom THCA Flower Subscription Box by The Hemp Doctor





MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor introduces the Fresh Bloom THCA Flower Subscription Box, a monthly drop of hand-selected flower and pre-rolls delivered to your door, including limited-run strains not always sold individually.

Branded in The Hemp Doctor’s signature blue and green packaging with a bold orange wave design, the Fresh Bloom subscription box offers a rotating selection of expertly chosen THCA flower and infused pre-rolls, all at a 30% subscriber discount.

Each monthly box includes:

Subscribers will also receive smoke session essentials, including a 6-pack of RAW cones and matches. While supplies last, select boxes will feature exclusive stickers and surprise merchandise.

Each product included in the subscription undergoes third-party laboratory testing, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available for transparency.

With a retail value starting at $135 per box, subscribers receive a discounted price of $95 per month. A two-order minimum applies to all subscriptions.

“Fresh Bloom was designed for customers who want variety, exclusivity, and access to limited-run THCA flower strains that may not be available elsewhere,” said Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor. “Our in-house experts curate each drop to ensure quality, freshness, and standout genetics in every shipment.”

The THCA Flower Subscription Box is now available through The Hemp Doctor’s online store. Customers can enroll through the Subscribe & Save page to secure their monthly delivery.

Also Available: Expanded THCA Subscription Options

Beyond the THCA Flower Box, The Cultivar Club offers tiered subscriptions for every style.

The Flower Connoisseur Box ($119.95/mo) includes premium flower, concentrates, and infused pre-rolls with rotating dealer’s-choice selections.

The Pre-Rolls Subscription Box ($89.98/mo) delivers a curated mix of sugar diamond, bubble hash, and classic pre-rolls with smoke session essentials.

Availability and age requirements vary by jurisdiction; customers must comply with local laws and confirm eligibility prior to purchase.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs).

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59bf2866-f959-4af6-ad82-3dbac0312a3a