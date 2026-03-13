Block listing six monthly return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 March 2026

Name of applicant:Mothercare plc
Name of scheme:The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

 
Period of return:From:13 September 2025To:12 March 2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:23,356,329
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:23,356,329

