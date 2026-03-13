Questex’s StreamTV Europe Unveils Immersive Experiences, High-Impact Networking, and Industry Activations for Inaugural Event in Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Europe today announces a dynamic lineup of experiences, networking events, and industry activations designed to maximize connections and collaboration when the inaugural event takes place April 13–15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bringing together 1,000+ executives from across the European streaming ecosystem, the event goes beyond traditional conference programming — creating an environment where platforms, broadcasters, FAST operators, advertisers, and technology innovators connect through shared experiences and meaningful conversations.

“Streaming innovation is happening across every corner of Europe, and the most important conversations often happen outside the formal sessions,” said Alejandro Piñero, Show Director for StreamTV Europe. “We’ve designed StreamTV Europe as a true industry experience — with curated networking, cultural moments, and sponsor activations that help bring the community together and spark real collaboration.”

Official Welcome from Lisbon

The event will open with official remarks from the Mayor of Lisbon, highlighting the city’s role as one of Europe’s fastest-growing innovation hubs and a global crossroads for technology, culture, and creative industries.

Experiences Designed for the Streaming Community

StreamTV Europe blends industry insights with curated networking and cultural moments that help foster the relationships driving the next phase of streaming.

April 13: Secret Garden Soirée — Official After-Hours Party sponsored by Bedrock Streaming

Set inside Lisbon’s breathtaking botanical garden, the Secret Garden Soirée offers a relaxed evening of cocktails, Portuguese cuisine, and music beneath the canopy — creating an intimate setting where streaming leaders connect and new partnerships begin.

April 14: A Night in Portugal — Market Floor Reception sponsored by Wurl

On the second evening, the Market Floor transforms with Portuguese wines, specialty cocktails, regional cuisine, and music inspired by Lisbon’s vibrant culture.

April 14: Freely Cocktail Networking Break

A pop-up cocktail bar where attendees can grab a drink, continue conversations from the stage, and meet fellow streaming leaders.

Industry Conversations Beyond the Stage

The event will also feature live recordings including The Media Odyssey podcast hosted by Evan Shapiro and a special Portugal Film Commission podcast exploring the intersection of global streaming platforms and local production ecosystems.

Sponsor Activations and Community Gathering Spaces

Sponsors will host activations throughout the event designed to create welcoming gathering spaces for informal networking.

April 14: Samsung Barista Coffee Experience

A barista-style coffee experience where attendees can start the day connecting with industry peers.

April 13 + 14: CNA Global Tea Cart (Stand 104)

Featuring a curated selection of teas from around the world for attendees to recharge and network on the Market Floor.

StreamTV Connect: Curated Executive Meetings

At the heart of the event’s networking strategy is StreamTV Connect, the hosted buyer program facilitating pre-scheduled meetings between senior decision-makers and solution providers across streaming platforms, broadcasters, FAST operators, content companies, and advertising technology providers.

In addition, VIP sponsor events and invitation-only executive gatherings will take place throughout the week in Lisbon.

StreamTV Europe Mobile App

Attendees can also maximize their experience through the StreamTV Europe mobile app, which features AI-powered matchmaking, meeting scheduling, exhibitor navigation, and personalized agendas.

A New Gathering Place for the European Streaming Industry

StreamTV Europe expands the globally recognized StreamTV Show brand to create a dedicated gathering for Europe’s rapidly evolving streaming market.

“Lisbon sets the tone. The experiences deepen the relationships. And the conversations drive the business,” Piñero added. “This is more than a market - it’s where the European streaming ecosystem comes together to build the future of the industry.”

Where Streaming’s Next Chapter Takes Shape

Built for executives across content, technology, and advertising, StreamTV Europe takes place April 13-15 in Lisbon, Portugal, and is where the industry comes to align, connect, and move forward together.

From global platforms to regional powerhouses – and from monetization to product strategy - StreamTV Europe delivers the conversations and connections that matter most.

