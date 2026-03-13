Siili Solutions Plc Annual Report 2025 has been published

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 March 2026 10:00 am (EET)

Siili Solutions Plc (”Siili”) has published its annual report 2025. The annual report contains financial report for 2025, report of the board of directors, auditor’s report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for governing bodies.

The report of the board of directors includes Siili’s sustainability statement that has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The annual report is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the financial statements have been tagged with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements of Siili Solutions Plc in accordance with ISAE 3000 standard. The ESEF files are attached to this release.

The annual report is attached to this release as XHTML and PDF files. The report is also available on the company's website at https://sijoittajille.siili.com/en/financial-publications-annual-reviews.

EU sustainability reporting regulation is currently undergoing change. Based on the proposed amendments, Siili’s preliminary assessment indicates that the company would no longer fall within the scope of the statutory sustainability reporting obligation in the future. Despite these changes Siili is committed to communicating about sustainability themes and goals openly also in the future. During 2026, we will define the scope and the format of future reporting, taking into account Siili’s business and information needs of key stakeholders.

