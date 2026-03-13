Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 29.47 Billion by 2035 Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Size was valued at USD 13.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.47 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 8.24% over 2026-2035.

IV Remedies The increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and critical care conditions, such as cancer, heart disease, malnutrition, and desiccation is what propels market expansion. The need for IV solutions has significantly increased due to the growing number of pediatric and elderly patients seeking hospital admissions and surgical procedures, as well as the rising demand for parenteral feeding solutions.

The U.S. Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market size was USD 3.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The U.S. market growth is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative IV therapies, strong hospital networks, and growing demand for nutritional support, fluid management, and critical care across hospitals and home healthcare settings.

Rising Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Expansion Globally

IV (Intravenous) Solutions One of the main factors driving the IV Solutions Market's growth is the prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, kidney failure, and malnutrition. Intravenous solutions are the only effective way to provide parenteral nutrition, fluid replacement, and electrolyte balance to patients with these diseases. Demand is further fueled by rising hospital admissions, operations, and critical care needs for the elderly and pediatric populations. IV therapy is becoming a standardized treatment used by healthcare professionals, which is driving the market's growth.

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Total parenteral nutrition led the market with a share of 65.10% due to its extensive use in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings for patients requiring complete nutritional support. Peripheral parenteral nutrition is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.90% due to the rising awareness of targeted, short-term nutritional therapies, convenience of peripheral administration, and growing adoption in ambulatory and home healthcare facilities.

By Composition

In 2025, Parenteral lipid emulsion led the market with a share of 32.60% due to its essential role in providing high-calorie nutritional support to critically ill and malnourished patients. Single-dose amino acids is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.20% fueled by the rising need for precise, patient-specific amino acid supplementation, ease of administration, and growing adoption in home healthcare and specialty medical facilities.

By Application

In 2025, Nutritional support led the market with a share of 55.60% due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, malnutrition, post-surgical recovery needs, and critical care requirements. Fluid and electrolyte balance is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.70% supported by increasing cases of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and critical care interventions globally.

By End-Use

In 2025, Hospitals and clinics led the market with a share of 70.20% due to the high demand for IV solutions in critical care, surgical procedures, and chronic disease management. The home care settings is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.50% driven by the increasing preference for at-home treatment, rising awareness of home-based healthcare services, and the convenience of administering IV therapy outside traditional medical facilities.

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America is expected to hold over 40.70 % of the revenue share in the Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market as it is characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high rate of chronic and critical illness prevalence, along with intense government funding for healthcare.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.46%, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital and clinic infrastructure, and increasing awareness of advanced IV therapies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Report:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols, S.A.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Hospira, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Chongqing Huapont Pharm Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Fuxing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CJ Healthcare Corporation

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , B. Braun received the Nurse Approved Certification for its entire IV Solutions portfolio not made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers, and Piperacillin and Tazobactam in DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System, highlighting its commitment to excellence in usability and alignment with nursing practice needs.

, B. Braun received the Nurse Approved Certification for its entire IV Solutions portfolio not made with DEHP or PVC, Plastic Irrigation Containers, and Piperacillin and Tazobactam in DUPLEX® Drug Delivery System, highlighting its commitment to excellence in usability and alignment with nursing practice needs. In April 2025, ICU Medical introduced its new category of infusion devices with FDA clearances of Plum Solo and Plum Duo precision IV pumps, offering ±3% accuracy and compatibility with whole blood and blood products.

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.35 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 29.47 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.24% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Total parenteral nutrition, Peripheral parenteral nutrition)

• By Composition (Carbohydrates, Vitamins and minerals, Single-dose amino acids, Parenteral lipid emulsion, Other compositions)

• By Application (Nutritional support, Blood transfusion, Fluid and electrolyte balance, Other applications)

• By End Use (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory surgery centers, Home care settings) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

