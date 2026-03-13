Copenhagen Airports A/S Annual Report 2025

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S issues the Group Annual Report for the financial year 2025. The report is now available and attached to this announcement.

The Group Annual Report shows a pre-tax profit of DKK 1,625 million for 2025.

