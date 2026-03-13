Copenhagen Airports A/S Annual Report 2025

 | Source: Københavns Lufthavne A/S Københavns Lufthavne A/S

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S issues the Group Annual Report for the financial year 2025. The report is now available and attached to this announcement.

The Group Annual Report shows a pre-tax profit of DKK 1,625 million for 2025.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:
Rasmus Lund
CFO

Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Copenhagen Airports AS Group Annual Report 2025 CPH-2025-12-31-en Announcement Copenhagen Airports AS Annual Report 2025
