Copenhagen Airports A/S Annual Report 2025

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S issues the Group Annual Report for the financial year 2025. The report is now available and attached to this announcement.
The Group Annual Report shows a pre-tax profit of DKK 1,625 million for 2025.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Rasmus Lund
CFO
Telephone: +45 32312800
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachments
- Copenhagen Airports AS Group Annual Report 2025
- CPH-2025-12-31-en
- Announcement Copenhagen Airports AS Annual Report 2025