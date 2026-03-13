Claret Capital Partners invests €28M in Cinclus Pharma



Cinclus Pharma is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments for gastric acid-related diseases

Claret Capital Partners providing growth funding of up to €28M to enable earlier start of final stage of Cinclus Pharma’s Phase III clinical program



Also contributes to funding remaining development and pre-launch activities of Cinclus lead asset, linaprazan glurate, toward market approval and commercialisation



Claret is supporting another late-stage biotech development, to help deliver a potential best-in-class therapy to patients



London, 13 March, 2026, Claret Capital Partners (‘Claret’), Europe's largest independent growth debt fund manager has made an investment, through its Fund IV, of up to EUR 28 million in Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) (‘Cinclus Pharma’), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments for gastric acid-related diseases.

The proceeds enable an earlier start of the final stage of Cinclus Pharma’s Phase III clinical program, and furthermore, contribute to funding the remaining development and pre-launch activities of the Company’s lead asset, linaprazan glurate, toward market approval and commercialization. Cinclus Pharma’s first Phase III study, HEEALING 1, is progressing according to plan and remains fully financed independently of this agreement.

Linaprazan glurate, a next-generation Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) prodrug, has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments such as proton pump inhibitors (PPI). GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases.

“This funding enables us to move with higher speed through the final stage of our clinical program, with the goal of achieving market approval in both the US and Europe. Our first Phase III study, HEEALING 1, remains on track and was fully financed prior to this agreement, with topline results expected in the second half of 2026. This new capital allows us to look beyond that milestone and focus entirely on the fastest possible route to the patients who need this next-generation treatment”, said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Johan Kampe, Managing Partner at Claret Capital Partners commented,

"This marks another investment in our expanding Life Sciences portfolio, and underscores Claret’s continued commitment to backing high-quality companies with strong clinical and commercial potential. We’re excited to be backing Christer and the team as they advance linaprazan glurate through Phase III, supporting them as they accelerate development whilst minimising dilution for existing shareholders.”



Philip Treacy, Vice President at Claret Capital Partners said

“We are delighted to support Cinclus Pharma as they advance linaprazan glurate through late-stage development. Gastroesophageal reflux disease represents a multi-billion-euro global market with a persistent unmet need, particularly among patients who do not respond adequately to today’s standard of care.

Cinclus Pharma’s lead asset - a next-generation P-CAB demonstrating superior acid control and compelling Phase II results in the most severe patients - has the potential to redefine treatment and set a new benchmark in this category. We believe Cinclus Pharma is uniquely positioned to deliver a best-in-class therapy, and we are proud to partner with the team at this pivotal moment.”



This investment by Claret is one of a number of life sciences deals the firm has completed through Fund IV in recent months, highlighting the quality of the opportunities within the European healthcare and life sciences space. Claret has recently increased its focus on in the healthcare and life sciences sector with the arrival of sector investor, Joey Mason, as Life Sciences Venture Partner. Claret has a strong track record in life sciences, investing in medtech to therapeutics, services to digital health, supporting founders and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value.

About Claret Capital Partners

Claret Capital Partners is Europe's largest independent growth debt fund manager. Since 2013, the firm has invested more than €1.2 billion through its funds, supporting 200+ SMEs across technology, life sciences, and climate tech sectors globally. The team have been active in the technology financing markets for over 25 years and provide innovative debt solutions to help entrepreneurs and private equity investors grow their companies while minimising dilution.

Claret Capital Partners (Life Sciences)

Claret Capital Partners has a specialist healthcare and life sciences team which has an in-depth understanding of the pressures on founders and CEOs and the complex journeys these specialist companies face, based on their team’s backgrounds in investment, corporate development, R&D and entrepreneurship. The aim is to actively support companies and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value. Claret’s offering is a flexible and provides growth capital speedily to enable companies achieve near term value-enhancing inflection points.

For more information, please see: https://www.claret-capital.com/

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The Company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs.

For more information, visit http://www.cincluspharma.com/