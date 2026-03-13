Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 3.90 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market size was valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2026–2035.”

Increasing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Chips to Drive Market Growth Globally

The primary reason that is fueling the rise of the Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment market is the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and the production of sophisticated chip technologies. Thermal processing in semiconductor production requires accurate and effective technology. The market for RTP equipment is being driven by investments in the construction of new semiconductor production facilities, the growing demand for consumer electronics, and the use of semiconductors in the telecommunications and automotive sectors.

Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.27% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type: (Rapid Thermal Annealing (RTA), Rapid Thermal Oxidation (RTO), Rapid Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition (RTCVD), Rapid Thermal Processing Systems)

• By Wafer Size: (Up to 200 mm, 300 mm, Above 300 mm)

• By Application: (Annealing, Oxidation, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Diffusion)

• By End User: (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Electronics)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Rapid Thermal Annealing (RTA) dominated with 42% share due to its extensive use in dopant activation, defect repair, and improving electrical characteristics of semiconductor wafers. Rapid Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition (RTCVD) is the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for thin film deposition and semiconductor device manufacturing globally.

By Wafer Size

In 2025, 300 mm dominated with 64% share as it increases the manufacturing efficiency, cost of the chip, and productivity. Above 300 mm wafer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to ongoing research and development for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing technologies globally.

By Application

In 2025, Annealing dominated with 56% share as it is the most critical segment for the activation of dopants and repairing of crystal defects in semiconductor materials globally. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) applications are witnessing the fastest growth, as the demand for semiconductor materials is increasing rapidly.

By End-User

In 2025, Semiconductor Manufacturing dominated with 55% share as RTP equipment is primarily used in wafer fabrication facilities for chip production. Automotive electronics is the fastest-growing end-user segment due to the rapid expansion of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) globally.

Regional Insights:

With roughly 50.2% of the global Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market, Asia-Pacific is the leading region. The extensive usage of AI-enabled sensors in sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and healthcare services is a major factor in the region's dominance.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market, with a CAGR of approximately 12.60% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is driven by increasing investments in AI-enabled industrial automation, advanced automotive electronics, smart healthcare devices, and semiconductor technologies.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , Applied Materials introduced advanced rapid thermal processing solutions designed to improve wafer annealing precision and support next-generation semiconductor nodes for AI, high-performance computing, and 5G devices.

, Applied Materials introduced advanced rapid thermal processing solutions designed to improve wafer annealing precision and support next-generation semiconductor nodes for AI, high-performance computing, and 5G devices. In September 2024, Tokyo Electron launched next-generation thermal processing equipment aimed at improving temperature uniformity and process control for advanced semiconductor nodes, supporting high-volume chip production and improved device performance.

Exclusive Sections of the Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

RAPID THERMAL PROCESSING EQUIPMENT ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the growing adoption of rapid thermal processing systems across semiconductor fabrication facilities as chipmakers expand wafer fabrication capacity and advanced node production.

– helps you understand the growing adoption of rapid thermal processing systems across semiconductor fabrication facilities as chipmakers expand wafer fabrication capacity and advanced node production. SEMICONDUCTOR FAB INVESTMENT & INSTALLATION TRENDS – helps you track government and private investments in semiconductor manufacturing plants and wafer fabs, along with the increasing installation of RTP systems to support high-volume chip production.

– helps you track government and private investments in semiconductor manufacturing plants and wafer fabs, along with the increasing installation of RTP systems to support high-volume chip production. ADVANCED THERMAL PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the usage and market share of rapid thermal annealing, oxidation, and other precision thermal processing technologies widely used in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

– helps you evaluate the usage and market share of rapid thermal annealing, oxidation, and other precision thermal processing technologies widely used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. AUTOMATION & PRECISION PROCESSING ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the rising adoption of high-precision, automated wafer thermal processing equipment required for sub-10 nm and advanced semiconductor node production.

– helps you identify the rising adoption of high-precision, automated wafer thermal processing equipment required for sub-10 nm and advanced semiconductor node production. OPERATIONAL COST & DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess the implementation costs, installation timelines, and operational requirements associated with integrating RTP equipment into semiconductor fabrication facilities.

– helps you assess the implementation costs, installation timelines, and operational requirements associated with integrating RTP equipment into semiconductor fabrication facilities. REGIONAL INVESTMENT & INDUSTRY EXPANSION INDICATORS – helps you analyze regional semiconductor manufacturing growth, including government incentives, funding programs, and private investments supporting expansion of semiconductor equipment infrastructure.

