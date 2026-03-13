iQIYI, Inc. Announces the Results of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 6.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

BEIJING, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced the results of its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 6.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP No. G4939KAF3) (the “Notes”). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Based on information from Citibank, N.A. as the paying agent for the Notes (the “Paying Agent”), US$207,800,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The aggregate amount of the repurchase price of these Notes (including the aggregate principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest) (the “Repurchase Price”) is US$207,800,000. The Company has forwarded cash in payment of the Repurchase Price to the Paying Agent for distribution to the Holders that had validly exercised their repurchase right. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$259,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the Indenture and the Notes.

