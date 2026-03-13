$81.45 Bn Mobile Trading Card Game Markets - Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: AI Game Balancing, Blockchain-Based Card Ownership and Cross-Platform Ecosystems Gaining Momentum

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Trading Card Game Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Mobile Trading Card Game Market has demonstrated impressive growth, increasing from USD 31.80 billion in 2024 to USD 35.58 billion in 2025. Projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.47%, the market is expected to reach USD 81.45 billion by 2032.

Amidst this expansion, mobile trading card games are reshaping the digital entertainment ecosystem, merging strategic gameplay and collectible digital assets to captivate global audiences. With advances in smartphone and tablet technology, these games leverage real-time interaction and immersive narratives to foster active, engaged communities. The inclusion of social features and esports-style tournaments further enhances user interaction, supported by analytics platforms delivering real-time insights to optimize in-game economies and experiences.

Technological and Behavioral Dynamics in Mobile Trading Card Games

The mobile trading card game landscape thrives on rapid technological innovation and evolving consumer behaviors. The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies enhances player immersion, while AI-driven algorithms provide personalized gaming experiences. Blockchain and tokenized assets enable new dimensions of ownership and scarcity, facilitating asset trading within decentralized marketplaces. The trend toward cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes is rising, alongside dynamic content updates and live events, indicating a shift from traditional single-player campaigns to community-centric gaming experiences.

Advancements in infrastructure, such as 5G connectivity and cloud gaming services, reduce latency, enhancing real-time game synchronization for global tournaments. Low-code environments aid modular development, allowing for rapid iteration and localized feature adaptation, crucial for maintaining engagement across various regions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Strategic development resources should prioritize modular frameworks and cross-functional teams for agile iterations and real-time adjustments.

Tariff-induced supply chain challenges underscore the importance of strategic partnerships and adaptive monetization models.

Understanding diverse demographic preferences is essential for tailored content strategies and user engagement.

Leveraging regional market insights and cultural nuances is critical for optimizing localized user acquisition and retention strategies.

Market Insights



Integration of AI-driven dynamic card balancing to optimize player retention and engagement

Use of blockchain and NFTs for authentic digital card ownership and secondary market trading

Cross-platform play and progress synchronization between mobile and PC client ecosystems

Live event-driven card releases aligned with popular culture and real-world sporting events

Advanced social features enabling guild alliances and collaborative deck building in real time

AR-enhanced card scanning and physical-to-digital collectible transformation experiences

Dynamic seasonal battle passes with evolving rewards to drive long-term monetization strategy

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Aniplex Inc.

Balatro

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Bushiroad Inc.

CD PROJEKT RED

Com2uS Corporation

DeNA Co., Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Kabam Games, Inc

Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V.

Machine Zone, Inc. by AppLovin

Mega Crit

NetEase, Inc.

Nexon Co., Ltd.

Niantic, Inc.

Pokemon Company International, Inc

Savvy Games Group

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Limited

TOMY Company, Ltd.

Wizards of the Coast LLC

Zynga Inc.

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Game Mechanics



Card Battling

Real-Time

Turn-Based

Card Collecting

Deck Building

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Age Group



Adults (25-40)

Young Adults (18-24)

Youth (13-17)

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Module



Events & Tournaments

Multiplayer Modes

Single-player Campaigns

Training/Practice Modes

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Platform Type



Smartphone

Tablet

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Audience



Female

Male

Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Revenue Model



Advertisement Supported

In-App Purchases

Subscription-Based

