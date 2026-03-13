Arc Welding Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032: Opportunities in Leveraging Automation, Digital Integration, Material Diversification, and Regional Adaptation

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arc Welding Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Arc Welding Equipment Market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from USD 8.49 billion in 2025 to USD 9.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 13.68 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.03%.

This development reflects a comprehensive framework of technological, operational, and supply considerations vital for procurement and deployment decisions across various arc welding applications. Key insights into industrial drivers, such as automation, electrification, and materials innovation, offer valuable perspectives for stakeholders looking to align their technical specifications with broader business objectives and investment priorities.

The industry is undergoing transformative changes with automation, electrification, and material diversification reshaping equipment design and procurement criteria. Automation now includes collaborative welding cells and integrated sensors, reducing inspection costs and enhancing throughput. Electrification trends focus on inverter-based power sources that stabilize arcs across current regimes, while the adoption of non-ferrous materials necessitates refined process selection to meet quality and resistance targets.

This evolution enhances strategic planning and competitive advantage through innovative equipment integration. Furthermore, regulatory and sustainability pressures are prompting suppliers to optimize power-source efficiency and introduce low-emission consumables, thus rebalancing supplier value propositions toward reliability and digital enablement.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The arc welding equipment market is set to grow significantly, affecting procurement and deployment approaches.

Technological advancements in automation and electrification are enhancing equipment design and procurement criteria, providing competitive advantages.

Tariff-driven supply chain adjustments necessitate strategic sourcing realignments to ensure supplier resilience.

A comprehensive segmentation approach informs product development and channel strategies tailored to industry-specific compliance needs and performance criteria.

Tailored regional demand responses are essential for aligning product specifications, ensuring competitive market entry and robust channel partnerships.

Embedded digital and automation capabilities are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge, supported by innovation in data analytics and process control.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Process Type

8.1. Metal Inert Gas

8.1.1. Flux Cored Arc Welding

8.1.2. Gas Metal Arc Welding

8.2. Plasma Arc

8.3. Shielded Metal Arc

8.4. Submerged Arc

8.5. Tungsten Inert Gas



9. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

9.1. Accessories

9.2. Consumables

9.2.1. Electrodes

9.2.1.1. Bare Electrodes

9.2.1.2. Covered Electrodes

9.2.2. Filler Wires

9.2.3. Gases

9.3. Power Source



10. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Welding Material

10.1. Ferrous

10.2. Non Ferrous

10.2.1. Aluminum

10.2.2. Copper

10.2.3. Titanium



11. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Current Type

11.1. Alternating Current

11.2. Direct Current



12. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Product Type

12.1. Portable

12.2. Stationary



13. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by End User Industry

13.1. Aerospace

13.2. Automotive

13.3. Construction

13.4. Energy And Power

13.5. General Manufacturing

13.6. Shipbuilding



14. Arc Welding Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

14.1. Offline

14.2. Online

Competitive Landscape



Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

Concentration Ratio (CR)

Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

ABB Ltd.

AMADA WELD TECH Inc.

American Welding & Gas, Inc.

Arcon Welding Equipment

Automation International Inc.

Daihen Corporation

ESAB

Fronius International GmbH

Hyosung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kemppi Oy.

Lenco Welding Accessories Ltd.

Linde PLC

Makino Inc.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

SMC Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Telwin Spa

The Lincoln Electric Company

Voestalpine Group

Wilhelmsen group

