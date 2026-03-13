Packaging Market Report, 2025-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Packaging, Type of Material, Type of Product, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.21 trillion in the current year to USD 1.8 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, till 2035.







In recent years, the global packaging market demand has been bolstered by the growth of the retail and e-commerce sectors, which heavily depend on packaging. Further, the increasing global population is expanding the consumer base across various industries. Consequently, major end-use sectors, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and other packaged goods are creating substantial market opportunities.



Plastic materials have primarily dominated the packaging market, being the most widely used and economical option for most industries. However, in recent years, the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impacts of single-use plastics are transforming the packaging landscape.

As a result, paper and paperboard materials are becoming increasingly favored in the market. To align with the green packaging trend, industry leaders are heavily investing in the development of alternative materials and reusable bioplastics that are easily recyclable. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the packaging market is anticipated to experience significant growth during this forecast period.



Packaging Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Packaging



Based on type of packaging, the global packaging market is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. According to our estimates, currently, the rigid packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be attributed to its advantages in terms of durability, storage capacity, and strength.



However, the market for flexible packaging, which encompasses bags, pouches, wraps, and films is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to its light weight, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.



Market Share by Type of Material



Based on type of material, the packaging market is segmented into metal, paper and paperboard, plastic, and wood. According to our estimates, currently, plastic segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to its distinct properties like flexibility, durability, and lightweight nature.



However, the market for paper and paperboard packaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials, which are typically known for their recyclability, reusability, and biodegradability.



Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the packaging market is segmented into bags, bottles & jars, boxes, bulk-grade products, cans, caps and closures, crates & pallets, pouches, wraps, and others. According to our estimates, currently, bottles and jars segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the strong demand for robust packaging solutions from the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, which enhances the product's appeal.



However, the market for paper bags and boxes is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to the principles of a circular economy, as these items are easily recyclable and compostable, aiding in waste reduction and resource efficiency, thus boosting the market's potential.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the packaging market is segmented into cosmetics & personal care, electronics, food & beverages, household products, industrial goods, and pharmaceuticals. According to our estimates, currently, food and beverage sector captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaged products, varied packaging requirements, and an emphasis on freshness and shelf life.



However, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by strict regulatory standards that require specialized packaging to safeguard medications from contamination, moisture, and physical damage.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently North America captures the majority share of the market.



However, Asia is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the swift development of the food and beverage as well as the pharmaceutical sectors in nations like China and India. The growth of various industries in China significantly boosts the global packaging market.

