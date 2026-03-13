Amondys 45 (casimersen: Sarepta Therapeutics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amondys 45 Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Amondys 45 market has experienced notable growth due to various factors, with limited treatment options and patient advocacy efforts driving early progress. Currently, advancements in gene-based therapies, exon-specific drugs, and regulatory initiatives are fueling the forecast period's expansion. Key trends include the rise of exon skipping therapies and the increased emphasis on precision genetic medicine targeting rare neuromuscular disorders.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders is a major driver for Amondys 45's market growth. The increased availability of genetic testing enables earlier and more accurate diagnosis of conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Amondys 45 targets specific dystrophin gene mutations, making it suitable for patients requiring exon 45 skipping. By facilitating functional dystrophin protein production, Amondys 45 aids in improving muscle function and clinical outcomes.

Additionally, growing demand for personalized medicine propels market growth. Enhanced genomic technologies are paving the way for more accurate identification of genetic variations, allowing Amondys 45 to strengthen personalized medicine. The treatment offers mutation-specific options for DMD patients whose genetic profiles are amenable to exon 45 skipping, leading to increased treatment precision. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, 26 new personalized medicines received FDA approval in 2023, showcasing a significant leap from 2022.

Healthcare expenditure also boosts the Amondys 45 market. Increasing financial resources for healthcare services are essential to support the growth of advanced treatments. Amondys 45 contributes to such expenditure by providing specialized treatments for DMD, while influencing market dynamics and investment opportunities. Reports from the Office for National Statistics highlighted a 5.6% rise in healthcare expenditure in the UK between 2022 and 2023.

Regionally, North America leads the Amondys 45 market, with Europe predicted as the fastest-growing region. Key global markets include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, spanning countries such as the USA, UK, China, Japan, and more.

Tariffs influence the Amondys 45 market by affecting costs related to oligonucleotide synthesis materials and specialized manufacturing logistics. Despite cost pressures, tariffs encourage the localized production of rare disease therapeutics, fostering long-term access and reliability. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. remains a major player in this market.

The Amondys 45 market report offers insights into global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, featuring detailed segments and trend analyses. It outlines the prescription status of Amondys 45 (casimersen) for DMD treatment, with key indications highlighting exon 45 mutations. The market comprises sales of injectable solutions and related services, reflecting the factory gate values of these products.

Key Features:

Market Characteristics: Defining market features, evaluating brand-level differentiation, and highlighting innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive value chain overview, raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis.

Trends and Strategies: Examines digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and key investment trends.

Market Size and Forecast: Analysis of historical growth and future projections influenced by major factors like AI and geopolitical events.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Evaluates market potential and growth opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative scoring framework for growth potential and strategic insights.

Regional and Country Analysis: Detailed market breakdowns by geography, covering both historic and forecast growth.

Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Growth of Exon Skipping Therapies

Expansion of Precision Genetic Medicine

Increased Focus on Rare Neuromuscular Disorders

Early Diagnosis Driven Targeted Treatments

Rising Regulatory Support for Orphan Drugs

