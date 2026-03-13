Alburx (CSL Behring) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alburx Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Alburx market has experienced significant growth due to its clinical effectiveness and the rising prevalence of liver diseases, trauma cases, and genetic disorders. The widespread hospital use and the established plasma sourcing systems have driven this growth. Looking forward, the expansion of emergency and trauma care, alongside increasing surgical interventions, is expected to further propel market growth, with a rising demand for reliable plasma products and a substantial investment in plasma infrastructure.

Several key trends are evident within the forecast period, such as the growing use of albumin in volume replacement and its application in burn and trauma management. The demand for albumin in treating liver failure and the expansion of albumin-based therapeutics continue to grow, with a sustained reliance on plasma-derived proteins. For example, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, attributed to advancements in diagnostic technologies, supports the expanding market for Alburx. The Australian National Blood Authority reported 2,788 patients living with hereditary hemophilia A in 2023-2024, up from 2,681 in 2022-2023, highlighting this trend.

The surge in surgical procedures also fuels the Alburx market. An aging population has accelerated the need for surgeries such as joint replacements and cardiovascular operations. In May 2025, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare noted that 778,500 patients were admitted for surgery, marking a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. Alburx plays a pivotal role in surgical care by restoring plasma volume and maintaining circulatory function, minimizing complications, and enhancing recovery.

Increasing healthcare spending is another driving force behind the Alburx market. As populations age and medical technologies advance, healthcare expenditure rises, enabling investment in innovative treatments. The UK, for instance, saw healthcare spending grow by 5.6% between 2022 and 2023. This increase supports the adoption of advanced therapeutic solutions like Alburx, ensuring broader access to critical care products that enhance patient outcomes.

Regionally, North America leads the Alburx market, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Despite tariff challenges impacting the cost of imported plasma materials and albumin processing inputs, local plasma collection and manufacturing initiatives are strengthening supply chains.

The Alburx market encompasses a variety of products, including albumin solutions and powder. These products serve various clinical needs, such as hypoalbuminemia and trauma care. Key players, like CSL Behring AG, are capitalizing on these trends to drive market growth, with sales strategies extending across end-users like hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical companies.

