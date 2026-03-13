Parking Management Market Forecast Report 2026-2035: Opportunities in Automation, Secure Solutions, and Adopting Cloud-based Systems for Real-time Data Analysis

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parking Management Market Forecast Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Solution, Parking Site, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global parking management market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.57 billion in the current year to USD 15.77 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period, till 2035.



With increasing urbanization and purchase of automobiles, traffic and parking management are two of the most important concerns rising across the globe. Insufficient parking space and poor parking practices create unauthorized access and security threats. Sometimes parking at the roadside or narrow streets creates circumstances of uncontrolled traffic and people stuck for hours on the road.

As a result, people often get late for their important work, specifically during emergencies. In order to overcome all these challenges, parking management system emerged as a potential solution, offering secured and automated solutions for safe parking. It refers to a suite of automated technologies and services that enable management of parking space, allow people to book parking space before arriving and offer secured space to keep their vehicles.



Besides offering secure space, these parking management solutions help to collect vital information such as parking time, space availability, price and ratings that are essential to have optimal parking services. Driven by the benefits offered, there has been a surge in the widespread adoption of parking management systems and services, which is anticipated to be a key driver for the market.

Additionally, industrial leaders are focusing on the development of innovative parking systems / solutions such as cloud-based solutions and on-premises that aid in real-time data analysis, making parking robust and manageable. Considering the importance and ongoing initiatives, there are several industrial leaders present in the industry who are currently putting efforts to accelerate research on smart parking systems.



Parking Management Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component



Based on type of component, the global parking management market is segmented into software and service. According to our estimates, currently, the software solutions segment captures the majority of the market share. This dominance is likely due to the increasing demand for software offerings in parking management systems, including parking guidance systems, real-time monitoring, and revenue management solutions. Such software types enhance traffic management, maximize parking space usage, and provide vital real-time information that is crucial for smart parking systems.



However, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing need for maintenance and support for parking management systems.



Market Share by Type of Solution



Based on type of solution, the global parking management market is segmented into access control, security & surveillance, revenue management, parking reservation management, valet parking management and others. According to our estimates, currently, the access control solutions segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the essential role that access-controlled solutions such as ticket dispensers, entry / exit systems, and barrier gates play in ensuring secure parking spaces and facilitating automated payment processes.



However, the parking guidance systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Parking reservation management systems, including mobile applications, digital signage, and sensors, assist drivers in determining the availability of parking spaces. Moreover, the rapid expansion of this sector has been spurred by the increasing demand for highly regulated and efficient parking solutions to enhance user experience in densely populated urban areas.



Market Share by Type of Parking



Based on type of parking, the global parking management market is segmented into off-street parking and on-street parking. According to our estimates, currently, off-street parking captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing need for secure and organized parking in busy areas. Off-street parking solutions encompass parking lots, garages, and multi-level structures that accommodate a high volume of vehicles, simplify payment methods, and provide enhanced security.



Market Share by Type of Deployment



Based on type of deployment, the global parking management market is segmented into cloud and on-premise solutions. According to our estimates, currently, the on-premise deployment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to due to the increasing demand for tailored and secure solutions, especially in environments such as corporate offices, airports, and shopping centers. Nevertheless, due to the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions, these will experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it enables parking management via remote servers, reducing initial expenditure.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global parking management market is segmented into transport transit, commercial and government. According to our estimates, currently, commercial segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the significant demand for parking management systems in commercial establishments such as airports, office complexes, shopping centers, and entertainment venues.



However, the government sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for off-street parking management solutions, municipal parking, government-operated facilities, and smart city infrastructure.



Market Share by End User



Based on end user, the global parking management market is segmented into retail, transportation, corporate and commercial parks, hospitality, BFSI, recreation, healthcare, academia, government, and others. According to our estimates, currently, corporate and commercial parks captures the majority of the market share, driven by the need to optimize space in densely populated areas.



However, the government entities segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as this segment includes on-street traffic management. Additionally, the rapid increase in urban users has further accelerated the adoption of smart parking management solutions.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the parking management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles and urban development in North American countries such as the United States and Canada, which has heightened the demand for parking management solutions to alleviate traffic congestion. Additionally, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing urbanization and industrialization that drive the necessity for parking management and intelligent transportation solutions.

Companies Featured

APCOA

Amano Corporation

Chetu

Conduent

DEPLOT

Flowbird Group

Flashpacking

Q-Free ASA

INRIX

Indigo Park Service

Parkmobil

Passport

SpotHero

Smart Parking

Siemens

Streetline

SKIDATA

T2 Systems

TIBA Parking Systems

Urbiotica

