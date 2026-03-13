Amvuttra (Medison Pharma, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amvuttra Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amvuttra market experienced significant growth during the historic period due to advancements in RNA interference technology, unmet needs in TTR amyloidosis treatment, regulatory approvals for siRNA drugs, and increased awareness of rare diseases. The adoption of targeted therapies by specialists also contributed to this growth.

Looking ahead, the amvuttra market is poised for expansion due to RNA-based pipeline expansion, higher diagnosis rates of amyloidosis, improved genetic screening, and increased funding for orphan drugs. The generation of long-term efficacy data and the rise of siRNA-based therapies are set to further accelerate market growth. Moreover, there is a shift towards hospital-centered advanced RNA therapeutics, with a focus on disease-modifying treatments and long-term neurological outcome management.

The demand for personalized medicine continues to drive the amvuttra market's expansion. Genomic advancements have boosted personalized treatments by enabling precise identification of genetic variations. Amvuttra supports this approach by delivering gene-silencing therapy that targets transthyretin (TTR) protein production in hereditary ATTR amyloidosis patients. An increase in FDA approvals for personalized medicines in 2023 spotlighted this trend, indicating a heightened market demand.

Leading companies are focusing on enhancing RNA-silencing therapies to boost long-term effectiveness and broaden patient access. For instance, Alnylam's FDA-approved Amvuttra is designed to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), characterized by its competitive mechanism, high patient demand, and broad health system coverage.

In partnership developments, Medison Pharma expanded its collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to widen global access to RNAi therapies, leveraging Medison's commercialization platform in multiple international markets.

Regional dynamics highlight that North America was the leading region in the amvuttra market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly. Market coverage extends across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs related to imported RNA synthesis materials and pharmaceutical equipment, notably affecting specialty hospitals and rare disease treatment centers. Although tariffs have increased therapy costs, they are also encouraging regional RNA therapeutic production, enhancing long-term supply resilience.

The comprehensive amvuttra market research report offers detailed insights on market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities in the industry. The amvuttra market includes the sales of pre-filled syringes and vials for subcutaneous injection. Market values are defined by the revenue gained from sales within specified geographies, focusing on factory gate values and related services. Revenues are based on consumption within the market rather than production origin.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Adult Polyneuropathy; Cardiomyopathy

Adult Polyneuropathy; Cardiomyopathy Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies End-User: Adult; Geriatric

Adult; Geriatric Key Company: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Countries: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada. Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

