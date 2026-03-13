Ngenla (somatrogon: Pfizer) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ngenla Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ngenla market, driven by the increasing diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency (GHD), is poised for substantial growth. Historic growth stems from improved diagnostic rates, the established daily use of somatropin therapies, advancements in recombinant DNA technology, and heightened awareness in pediatric endocrinology. The forecast period anticipates rising demand for long-acting endocrine therapies and increased adult GHD diagnosis rates, alongside a focus on quality-of-life outcomes and expanded biologics manufacturing capacity.

Ngenla, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (somatrogon), responds to these needs by providing sustained hormone release through once-weekly injections. This significantly reduces the burden of daily treatment, enhances adherence, and promotes growth in children with GHD. According to the National Library of Medicine, pediatric GHD affects 1 in 3,500 to 1 in 10,000 children, which underscores the growing market potential for Ngenla as its prevalence increases.

The market is characterized by its focus on long-acting therapies, aimed at improving adherence and outcomes for both pediatric and adult GHD patients. Notably, in June 2023, Pfizer Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. secured FDA approval for Ngenla, a weekly growth hormone analog for pediatric patients aged three and up with growth failure due to insufficient endogenous hormone secretion.

Significant industry developments include the partnership between OPKO Health and HealthCare Royalty through non-dilutive note purchase agreements, allowing OPKO to maintain significant profit share from Ngenla while optimizing long-term benefits. Pfizer Inc. remains a major player in the Ngenla market.

Geographical insights reveal North America as the largest region in the Ngenla market by 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. Key areas within the report focus on Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries like Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs affect the Ngenla market by escalating costs associated with importing biologic raw materials and production components. While these tariffs pose pricing pressures, they also encourage localized biologics manufacturing and strengthened domestic supply chains, offering long-term benefits for hormone therapy production.

The market analysis extends to sales of prefilled injection pens and somatrogon solutions, considering 'factory gate' values. Revenues represent consumption values within specific geographies, embracing sales, grants, or donations under the umbrella of the specified market.

Ngenla addresses several conditions, including GHD, Turner syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and small for gestational age (SGA). It's distributed through hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, catering to diverse patient groups, from pediatric to adult populations.

The industry analysis provides insights into market size, regional shares, and competitor landscapes, delivering a comprehensive view of the Ngenla market and its future trajectory.

Report Scope:

By Indication: Growth Hormone Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, Prader-Willi, Small For Gestational Age

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By End User: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients

