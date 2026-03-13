Aplisol (JHP Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aplisol Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aplisol market is experiencing robust growth, driven by both historical and forecasted factors. Historically, the rise in tuberculosis (TB) globally, supported by public health screening initiatives, has been key. Occupational exposure testing and cost-effective diagnostic access have further strengthened this trend.

The Aplisol market comprises sales of TST kits, Aplisol solutions, diagnostic reagents, and TST injection devices. Market values reflect 'factory gate' values-goods sold by manufacturers, whether direct to customers or via distributors. Revenues are generated within specified geographies, reflecting consumption values, not resale revenues along supply chains.

In the forecast period, the Aplisol market is set to benefit from renewed TB surveillance efforts, increased migration-related screening, public health funding growth, and a focus on early infection detection. Expansive preventive care programs remain pivotal, along with trends such as continued TB skin testing, latent TB detection, hospital-based surveillance, and occupational health testing demand.

The burgeoning prevalence of tuberculosis is propelling the Aplisol market. TB, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is primarily a lung-affecting infectious bacterial disease. The increase in TB is driven by factors like drug-resistant strains, HIV co-infection, unfavorable socioeconomic conditions, rising global travel, and healthcare system underreporting. Aplisol is vital for TB diagnosis via the Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST), crucial for identifying latent and active infections. The UK, for example, reported a 10.7% increase in TB cases from 2022 to 2023, underscoring the disease's rising prevalence and subsequent market demand.

Healthcare expenditure is another catalyst for Aplisol market growth, driven by factors like an aging population, heightened chronic disease incidence, medical technology advancements, and improved healthcare access. Aplisol, as a diagnostic tool, contributes to healthcare spending due to testing, diagnostic procedures, and follow-up care costs, especially among high-risk populations. The UK witnessed a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, illustrating this trend's impact on the market.

In April 2024, Endo Inc., a US pharmaceutical company, acquired Endo International plc, aiming to expand its portfolio and strengthen its pipeline with innovative drug candidates. This strategic acquisition denotes significant market consolidation.

The Aplisol market sees major players like JHP Pharmaceuticals LLC, with North America being the largest regional market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, supported by comprehensive coverage, including regions like Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs have influenced the Aplisol market by raising costs for biologic reagent production and diagnostic distribution materials, notably impacting public health initiatives in developing regions. Despite logistical challenges, tariffs are fostering local production and public health supply continuity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Aplisol Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Aplisol Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Aplisol Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Aplisol Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends

5. Aplisol Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Public Health Clinics

5.3. Diagnostic Centers

5.4. Occupational Health Facilities

5.5. Community Health Centers

6. Aplisol Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Aplisol Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Aplisol PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Aplisol Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Aplisol Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Aplisol Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Aplisol Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Aplisol Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Aplisol Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Aplisol Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Aplisol Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo0lhc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.