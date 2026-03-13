Allocord (SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allocord Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the allocord market is underpinned by evolving treatment landscapes and healthcare advancements. Historically, limited treatment options for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and a reliance on bone marrow transplants catalyzed advancements in immune disorder diagnosis and hospital transplant program expansion.

However, the forecast period anticipates a robust sector growth attributed to the increasing diagnoses of inherited immunodeficiencies and the proliferation of advanced biologic therapies. This is further buoyed by the expansion of specialty treatment centers, heightened healthcare funding for rare diseases, and improved long-term patient outcomes.

Key trends expected to shape the market include the growing utilization of cellular and enzyme therapies, expanded treatment applications for severe immunodeficiency, and a rising focus on personalized immune therapies. There is also an increasing adoption for rare genetic disorders and a strengthening of hospital-based specialty care initiatives.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is greatly influencing this upward trajectory. Driven by factors such as lifestyle changes, socioeconomic disparities, aging demographics, and urbanization, chronic diseases necessitate consistent management and innovative treatment solutions. Allocord plays a pivotal role by providing cord blood banking services, facilitating access to stem cell-based regenerative therapies. For instance, Allergy UK highlighted that over 21 million individuals in the UK were afflicted by allergies, a common chronic health condition, and projections show that by 2026, half of Europe's populace could be similarly affected.

An increase in healthcare expenditure is another critical driver. Factors such as population aging, chronic disease prevalence, rising service costs, and technological advancements have propelled healthcare spending. Allocord, through its cord blood banking services, aligns with this financial uptrend by enabling advanced regenerative therapies, which potentially offer cost-effective treatment solutions. Notably, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% increase in total healthcare expenditure in 2023.

Interest in personalized medicine, which tailors treatments based on individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, is set to fuel the market further. This approach is supported by advancements in genomics and precision diagnostics. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported the approval of 16 new personalized treatments by the US FDA in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year.

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center is a prominent player in the market. In regional terms, North America led the allocord market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The allocord market is also influenced by tariffs affecting costs of imported biological materials and specialized equipment, especially in regions with limited local capabilities. These tariffs have, however, also spurred local processing initiatives and regional collaborations.

This market analysis underscores the extensive scope and dynamic potential of the allocord industry, offering a comprehensive overview and future outlook. Through hematopoietic progenitor cell products, injectable suspension offerings, and cryopreserved units, allocord encompasses a range of therapeutic applications, bridge gaps in unmet medical needs, and continues to drive forward the global healthcare landscape.

Report Scope:

Formulation: Injectable Suspension; Cryopreserved Units

Clinical Indication: Hematopoietic Disorders; Immunologic Disorders; Inherited Disorders; Acquired Disorders

End User: Adult Patients; Pediatric Patients; Geriatric Patients

Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics; Retail And Specialty Pharmacies

Countries: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada. Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw3jq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.