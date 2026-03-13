Asceniv (ADMA Biologics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asceniv Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asceniv market is experiencing robust growth due to a combination of increasing diagnosis rates of primary immunodeficiency (PID) and a shift toward home infusion models. Improved plasma supply management and enhanced specialty immunology services are also playing critical roles in this expansion. The historic growth trajectory can be credited to the proven efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapies, heightened awareness surrounding PID, and healthcare facility adoption of immunoglobulin infusions, alongside the clinical success in reducing infections.

Major trends influencing future growth include the rising use of immunoglobulin replacement therapies and the expansion of long-term antibody infusion treatments. The adoption of home-based immunotherapy is increasing, alongside improved infection prevention measures for immunocompromised patients. Notably, the Asceniv market is projected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of respiratory and immunodeficiency diseases. Contributing factors include air pollution, smoking, climate change, and an aging population. Asceniv's antibodies help enhance the immune response in conditions ranging from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to viral respiratory infections.

According to the National Institutes of Health, COPD cases are expected to reach 592 million by 2050 due to these factors, underscoring the market's growth potential. Additionally, improved diagnostics for immunodeficiency diseases are expected to bolster the Asceniv market further. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 51% increase in HIV diagnoses in 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing need for effective immune therapies.

Leading companies, such as ADMA Biologics, are innovating to improve product stability and accessibility by securing FDA approval for extended room temperature storage of their products like ASCENIV and BIVIGAM. Such advancements are vital for inventory management and accessibility, particularly in regions with limited refrigeration infrastructure. North America currently holds the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years.

Additionally, the impact of tariffs on plasma sourcing and logistics costs has moderately influenced the Asceniv market, causing shifts in pricing dynamics while supporting domestic plasma collection expansion. The Asceniv market research reports offer comprehensive insights into these dynamics, including market size, regional shares, and key competitive positioning.

Asceniv is primarily indicated for those with primary humoral immunodeficiency, offering a critical treatment option for individuals unable to produce sufficient antibodies. The market includes sales of products such as Gamunex-C, Privigen, and Octagam, with values based on factory gate sales within the market's geography.

The market consists of revenues generated from the sale of products and services, providing invaluable data to stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of the immunoglobulin industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Rising Use of Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapies

Growing Diagnosis of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

Expansion of Long Term Antibody Infusion Treatments

Increasing Adoption of Home Based Immunotherapy

Improved Infection Prevention in Immunocompromised Patients

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Asceniv Market Analysis of End Use Industries

Hospitals

Immunology Clinics

Home Healthcare Providers

Specialty Infusion Centers

Academic Medical Centers

Global Asceniv Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

Global Asceniv PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

Global Asceniv Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

Global Asceniv Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

Global Asceniv Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c42e1h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.