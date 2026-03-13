AI in Life Sciences Market, 2026-2040 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - IBM, IQVIA and Oracle Lead Data Platforms While Roche, Pfizer and AI Startups Accelerate Drug Discovery Innovation

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Life Sciences Market, till 2040: Distribution by Deployment Mode, Type of Offering, Type of Technology, Application Areas and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Artificial intelligence in life sciences market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.69 billion in current year to USD 73.05 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, till 2040.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the life sciences sector, encompassing disciplines such as biology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medicine. These fields focus on advancing human health through the study of biological systems and therapeutic innovations. AI functions as an advanced computational framework, leveraging machine learning algorithms to process vast datasets, identify intricate patterns, and generate predictive insights with unprecedented efficiency.

The artificial intelligence in life sciences market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the exponential increase in genomic, patient, and clinical trial data. Such huge data necessitates rapid, efficient analysis, where AI outperforms traditional methods by processing vast datasets with precision. Further, AI accelerates drug discovery timelines and significantly reduces elevated R&D expenditures and enhances clinical trial efficiency. Additionally, technological advancements in machine learning, cloud computing, and substantial investments by pharmaceutical giants also fuel the momentum of the market.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Transformative Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine



Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing drug discovery by speeding up the process, lowering costs, and enhancing success rates through methods, such as virtual screening, predictive modeling for efficacy and toxicity, and de novo drug design. Machine learning and deep learning techniques evaluate large datasets to pinpoint promising drug candidates, anticipate their behavior within the body, and even create completely new molecules. AI is also applied in drug repurposing and personalizing therapies by discovering new applications for existing medications or customizing treatments for individual patients based on their specific data.



In personalized medicine, AI integrates individual genomic profiles, lifestyle factors, and historical health data to develop tailored treatment strategies, forecast therapeutic responses, and dynamically adjust dosages or regimens. This minimized adverse effects, improving efficacy, and promoting patient adherence through automated reminders. Collectively, these capabilities reduce healthcare costs, expand access, and facilitates home-based models.



Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market



Several key drivers propel the rapid expansion of AI in life sciences market. Exponential growth in data volumes from genomics, patient records, and clinical trials demands swift, precise analysis. AI surpasses traditional manual approaches in speed and accuracy and accelerates drug discovery by predicting molecular interactions effectively. It also optimizes clinical trials through superior patient selection and outcome forecasting, minimizing failure rates.



Rising demand for precision medicine further accelerates adoption, as AI tailors therapies to individual genetic and health profiles for enhanced efficacy. Advancements in machine learning algorithms and cloud computing facilitate seamless integration across research environments. Further, pharmaceutical giants are forging strategic partnerships with tech leaders like Google and IBM, backed by substantial investments. Collectively, these factors are propelling the growth of the overall AI in life sciences market during the forecast period.



Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The competitive landscape of AI in life sciences features a mix of big tech giants, pharma leaders, and specialized startups driving innovation in drug discovery, clinical trials, and personalized medicine. Companies like IBM, IQVIA, and Oracle offer full-stack platforms that handle data integration, AI model training, and regulatory compliance. Pharma players such as Roche, Pfizer, and Insilico Medicine use AI to speed up drug development by analyzing vast genomic and clinical datasets, cutting costs and time-to-market. Emerging challengers like Atomwise, Sophia Genetics, and NuMedii focus on niche tools for molecular simulations, genomic analysis, and predictive modeling.



Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry



Key trends in the AI life sciences sector include accelerated AI-driven drug discovery, personalized medicine, and advanced diagnostics leveraging imaging and wearables. Additional developments encompass automation of laboratory workflows through AI-Science Factories, domain-specific large language models for regulatory applications, enhanced clinical trial optimization, and seamless AI integration for pharmacovigilance and preventative health strategies. These developments prioritize operational efficiency, cost reduction, and precision by harnessing vast biological and clinical datasets to enable proactive, patient-centric healthcare delivery.



Key Market Challenges



The Artificial intelligence in life sciences market faces several key challenges that hinder widespread adoption. High development costs for AI algorithms, genomic sequencing, and personalized therapies strain budgets, especially for smaller biotech firms. Data privacy concerns and regulatory hurdles, including stringent FDA guidelines on AI validation and ethical AI use, slow down approvals and integration into clinical workflows.



Additionally, problems like AI bias, stemming from training data that underrepresents certain patient groups can lead to unfair treatment results for diverse populations. This erodes trust among healthcare providers. Limited interoperability between disparate healthcare systems and AI platforms further complicates real-world data sharing for biomarker discovery and treatment customization. Despite these obstacles, ongoing innovations in federated learning offer pathways to overcome them, supporting sustained market growth.



Regional Analysis: North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Market



According to our estimates North America currently captures a significant share of Artificial Intelligence in life sciences market. This can be attributed to surging chronic disease burden, including cancer, diabetes, and infectious conditions. Robust R&D investments in AI-driven solutions, combined with advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid regulatory approvals, further accelerates adoption and innovation in personalized diagnostics and therapies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $73.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global



