$24.63 Bn Aircraft Fuel Cells Markets, 2025-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Key Opportunities in the Hydrogen Segment, with High Growth from Its Efficiency and Sustainability

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Cells Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Fuel Cell, Type of Technology, Type of Power Output, Type of Application and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft fuel cells market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.82 billion in the current year to USD 24.63 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.78% during the forecast period, till 2035.



As the aviation sector increasingly emphasizes sustainability and aims to cut operational costs, the global market for aircraft fuel cells is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Moreover, Asia is anticipated to grow rapidly due to swift industrial development, rising demand for renewable energy sources, and governmental initiatives that support hydrogen infrastructure.



Product innovations and advancements in the field of aircraft fuel cells include developments in high-temperature polymer electrolyte membranes (HTPEMs) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), which improve efficiency and power output while decreasing the weight of fuel cell systems. Moreover, advancements in hydrogen storage technologies and infrastructure are also paving the way for wider adoption. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the aircraft fuel cells market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. Conversely, market in Asia is expected to experience a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of airlines and the rising demand for air travel in this region.



AIRCRAFT FUEL CELLS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Fuel Cell



Based on type of fuel cell, the global aircraft fuel cells market is segmented into ammonia, biofuels, hydrogen and methanol. According to our estimates, currently, hydrogen segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is projected to experience a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their outstanding energy density and efficiency, which is essential for aircraft fuel cell applications where performance and weight are critical factors.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the aircraft fuel cells market is segmented into alkaline fuel cells (AFC), direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC), proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC). According to our estimates, currently, proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) segment captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is projected to experience a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their high efficiency, quick startup abilities, and their appropriateness for the dynamic operational conditions commonly found in aviation.



Market Share by Type of Power Output



Based on type of power output, the aircraft fuel cells market is segmented into high power, low power and medium power. According to our estimates, currently, low power segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to various factors, including growing need for smaller aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which typically require the efficient and compact power solutions available in this segment.



However, the medium power segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for hybrid electric aircraft systems and fully electric regional and commuter aircraft.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the aircraft fuel cells market is segmented into auxiliary power units (APUS), emergency power systems and main propulsion systems. According to our estimates, currently, auxiliary power units (APUS) segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is projected to experience a relatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to its crucial function of supplying electrical power to onboard systems during ground operations, which significantly decreases the necessity for main engines to operate while the aircraft is not in motion..



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $24.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global



