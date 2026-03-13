MEXC Earn Turns Market Downtime Into Returns, Average Daily Interest Payouts Up 24% MoM





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, announced a 24% month-over-month (MoM) increase in average daily interest payouts on MEXC Earn, its one-stop crypto asset growth platform. Meanwhile, the average daily number of holders also rose 10% MoM, reflecting strong and growing user confidence in MEXC Earn as a yield-generating solution amid market consolidation.

MEXC Earn's diverse product lineup has been a key driver of this growth, offering industry-leading APRs to investors across different asset preferences. For new users looking for a low-risk entry point, MEXC Earn is currently offering a promotional Fixed Savings rate of up to 600% APR on USDT with a 2-day lock-up period, with eligible deposit amounts ranging from 100 to 200 USDT. Either USDT or BTC can be selected as the return asset.

For stablecoin Flexible Savings, USDT offers up to 15% APR and USDC up to 12% APR, with no lock-up requirement, allowing funds to remain accessible at all times. For major asset savings, BTC Flexible Savings offers up to 5% APR, while ETH, SOL, and XRP Fixed Savings offer 15% APR, 20% APR, and 10% APR respectively. APRs are subject to change based on market conditions. For the latest APRs and full terms, visit the MEXC Earn page .

MEXC Loan offers 0% interest borrowing collateralized by BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, available for a limited time. Users can borrow stablecoins against their existing assets, preserving long-term exposure while meeting immediate needs. Since launch, related assets under management have grown nearly 19-fold.

Across both savings and borrowing products, MEXC stays true to its user-first philosophy, continuously refining its offerings to unlock infinite opportunities and deliver diversified asset growth solutions for crypto investors.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.



Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b9bbb3d-1b59-4348-a640-4ce1a7f75475