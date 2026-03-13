Picard Medical / SynCardia Highlight Total Artificial Heart on BTV Program Airing on FOX Business News

TUCSON, Ariz., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced that the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”) will be featured in an upcoming segment on BTV Business Television airing on the FOX Business News on Saturday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The segment will highlight the Company artificial heart technology designed to replace the pumping function of a failing human heart during the time that a patient awaits transplantation.

With more than 2,100 implants performed worldwide, the STAH remains the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart technology globally. The device is considered a “total” replacement since it replaces both left and right ventricles and all four heart valves, restoring circulation in patients with severe biventricular heart failure who are at risk of imminent death without mechanical circulatory support.

The segment will also highlight the Company’s development of a next-generation, fully implantable artificial heart platform designed to improve patient mobility and quality of life by eliminating external pneumatic drivers.

“We believe raising awareness of advanced heart failure therapies is increasingly important as the number of patients in need of mechanical circulatory support continues to grow,” said Patrick N.J. Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical. “The SynCardia Total Artificial Heart has supported more than 2,100 patients worldwide by replacing the pumping function of a failing heart and providing critical time for patients awaiting transplantation. We are also advancing the next generation of artificial heart technology designed to further improve patient mobility and quality of life.”

BTV – Business Television is a long running investment focused television program that profiles emerging companies and technologies across a range of industries. The program airs across major financial networks and digital platforms and provides companies with exposure to retail and institutional investor audiences.

The Picard Medical segment will also be available via replay through BTV’s online distribution channels following the broadcast: http://www.b-tv.com/post/picard-medical-advancing-total-artificial-heart-technology-btv-feature.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the circulatory functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

