Voyager Acquisition Corporation Announces Approval of Its Business Combination with Veraxa Biotech AG

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: “VACHU,” “VACH,” “VACHW”) (“Voyager” or the “Company”) held the general meeting on March 12, 2026 and approved the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with VERAXA Biotech AG (“VERAXA”). After the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol (“VRXA”). As previously announced, holders of 25,217,315 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares (“Class A shares”) exercised their right to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds in the Company's trust account, reflecting redemptions of approximately 99.67% of the total Class A shares outstanding in connection with the completion of the Business Combination pursuant to the business combination agreement between the Company, VERAXA and the other parties thereto (the “Business Combination Agreement”). The 25,217,315 Class A shares, which were submitted for redemption, have not been withdrawn and will accordingly be redeemed pursuant to the option to redeem provided to holders of the Company’s Class A shares. As a result, assuming redemption elections are not withdrawn or reversed, following the effectuation of redemptions approximately $885,556 will remain in the Company's trust account and 82,685 Class A shares will convert into shares of the combined company, Veraxa Biotech Holding AG.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to listing approvals by Nasdaq, and satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of other customary closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.

About the Business Combination

On April 22, 2025, VERAXA entered into the Business Combination Agreement, as amended. Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will become a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq trading under the symbol “VRXA”.

About VERAXA Biotech AG

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific ADCs, bispecific T cell engagers and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

About Voyager Acquisition Corp.

Voyager is a special purpose acquisition company with a bold mission: to revolutionize the healthcare sector through a merger, stock purchase, or business combination. Our team of experienced executives includes unparalleled expertise in investing, operations, and medical innovation, supported by a vast network of connections. With these strengths, we not only seek to drive success but commit to scaling companies to unprecedented heights in the healthcare industry.

