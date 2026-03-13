Carbon Footprint Management Industry Research Report, 2025-2035 Market Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Organization Size, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon footprint management market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.54 billion in the current year to USD 55.92 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The market for carbon footprint management is experiencing significant growth worldwide. A report from the UN indicates that approximately 107 countries, responsible for about 82% of greenhouse gas emissions, have committed to net-zero targets either through legislation or policies, such as national climate action plans.



This is largely because government policies have a considerable impact on carbon emissions; regulations and incentives can lead to reductions by promoting renewable energy, imposing emission standards, and fostering sustainable practices across various industries. Additionally, the UN Environmental Program (UNEP) suggests that nations should aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by the year 2030.



As a result, governments are implementing climate change mitigation strategies to achieve these objectives, indicating a focus on managing greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on the integration of technology, including digital tools and AI for carbon tracking, as well as the rising demand for carbon accounting services, are key drivers for the growth of carbon footprint management market during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid industrial development and urbanization in the region, which have resulted in high carbon emissions. To mitigate emissions, developing nations are increasingly investing in carbon footprint management solutions and services.



CARBON FOOTPRINT MANAGEMENT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Component



Based on type of component, the global carbon footprint management market is segmented into solutions and service. According to our estimates, currently, the service segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for consulting training alongside the need for cost-effective operational and implementation support.



However, the solutions segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to fact that these tools assist organizations in efficiently monitoring, analyzing, and reporting their carbon emissions. Additionally, software solutions facilitate real-time emissions tracking across different operations, offering valuable insights for minimizing carbon emissions and aiding in compliance with regulatory reporting requirements.



Market Share by Type of Deployment



Based on type of deployment, the carbon footprint management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, lithium captures the majority of the market. Additionally, this segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cloud-based carbon footprint management software and services.



These solutions offer secure and cost-effective tools for tracking carbon emissions and reliable support. Further, their flexibility, scalability, and ease of implementation is fueling the expansion of this market



Market Share by Organization Size



Based on organization size, the carbon footprint management market is segmented into corporate enterprises, mid-tier enterprises, and small businesses. According to our estimates, currently, corporate enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their complicated operations, extensive emissions, and growing demands from investors. Carbon management solutions are essential for their operations in fulfilling ESG requirements.



However, small businesses segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, owing to the strict regulatory compliance and government pressure that urge companies to invest in carbon offset initiatives and adopt effective practices for minimizing carbon emissions.



Market Share by Type of Vertical



Based on type of vertical, the carbon footprint management market is segmented into energy utilities, financial services, government, IT and telecom, manufacturing, residential and commercial buildings, and transportation and logistics. According to our estimates, currently, energy and utilities segment captures the majority share of the market. However, the manufacturing sector is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $55.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



