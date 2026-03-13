$25+ Bn Motion Control Markets, 2035

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motion Control Market Till 2035; Distribution by Type of System, Type of Product, Type of Technology, Areas of Application, Type of End-Users, Company Size, Type of Business Model, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motion control market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.61 billion in the current year to USD 25.90 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The rising demand for advanced electronic equipment is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the motion control market. This momentum is further supported by the rapid expansion of manufacturing sectors, particularly in the electrical and automotive industries, where seamless integration of diverse components is critical. Consequently, more manufacturers are adopting motion controllers to optimize industrial automation, streamline workflows, and achieve greater cost efficiency.



Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into motion control systems is revolutionizing the market. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, production optimization, and intelligent decision-making, while also supporting real-time monitoring and analysis. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the motion control market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of robotics in manufacturing, supportive government initiatives promoting industrial automation, and substantial investments aimed at modernizing traditional production facilities.



Motion Control Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of System



Based on type of system, the global motion control market is segmented into closed-loop system and open-loop system. According to our estimates, currently, the closed-loop segment captures the majority of the market share, and this trend is unlikely to change in future. This can be attributed to its ability to deliver highly precise and accurate motion control. These systems rely on feedback sensors that continuously monitor and adjust parameters such as position, velocity, and acceleration, ensuring superior performance.



On the other hand, the open-loop segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of automation across multiple industries, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of open-loop systems when compared to closed-loop alternatives.



Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global motion control market is segmented into AC motors, actuators & mechanical systems, drives, electric drives, motion controllers, position controls, sensors & feedback devices. According to our estimates, currently, the electric drives segment captures the majority of the market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing focus on industrial automation and the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).



However, the AC motors segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period, owing to the advancements in energy-efficient technologies, aimed at addressing increasing concerns over energy consumption and carbon emissions.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global motion control market is segmented into electromechanical actuation, hydraulic, pneumatic. According to our estimates, currently, the electromechanical segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their high precision, efficiency, and programmability. Electromechanical motion control solutions are particularly well-suited for applications that demand advanced automation and complex motion capabilities.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global motion control market is segmented into inspection, material handling and packaging & robotics. According to our estimates, currently, the material handling segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the vital role motion control systems play in enhancing and automating processes such as conveyor operations, robotic arms, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). These systems enable precise and efficient material movement, improving productivity, reducing manual intervention, and ensuring accurate positioning and sorting.



On the other hand, the inspection segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is fueled by the increasing use of motion control systems in inspection applications, where they are integrated with high-resolution cameras, sensors, and measurement tools to enable precise movements and accurate positioning for quality assessments.



Market Share by Type of End-Users



Based on type of end-users, the global motion control market is segmented into aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverage, pharmaceutical/life sciences/medical devices, oil & gas, metal & mining. According to our estimates, the inspection segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of motion control systems in inspection applications, where they are integrated with high-resolution cameras, sensors, and measurement tools to enable precise movements and accurate positioning for quality assessments.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global motion control market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. On the other hand, the SME segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to their agility, innovative approaches, focus on niche markets, and strong adaptability to evolving customer demands and market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Companies Featured

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

AMETEK

ADVANCED Motion Controls

Beckhoff Automation

Celera Motion

Delta Electronics

Dover Motion

Emerson Electric

Estun Automation

FANUC

Fuji Electric

Galil Motion Control

Kollmorgen

Lenze

MKS Instruments

Mitsubishi Electric

Moog

OMRON

Parker Hannifin

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

YASKAWA ELECTRIC

Yokogawa Electric

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x342lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.