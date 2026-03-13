$PFSI Stock Loss Alert: PennyMac Financial Services Investors that Lost Money have Rights in Pending Securities Fraud Investigation – Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in PennyMac, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pennymac-class-action-lawsuit.

Why is PennyMac Being Investigated for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws?

PennyMac originates and services home mortgages. Recently, PennyMac increased its capacity to originate loans to better retain borrowers seeking to refinance their mortgages—a process known as “recapture” —as interest rates declined. During the relevant period, PennyMac touted the success of its recapture efforts, representing to investors that its recapture rates were improving.

BFA is investigating whether PennyMac misrepresented its ability to recapture customers refinancing their mortgages as interest rates declined.



Why did PennyMac’s Stock Drop?

On January 29, 2026, PennyMac reported disappointing 4Q 2025 financial results. During PennyMac’s earnings call held the same day, PennyMac senior management revealed that although PennyMac had increased its origination capacity to recapture more refinance business, many competitors had also added capacity, creating a highly competitive origination environment that constrained PennyMac’s ability to take advantage of refinance opportunities. This news caused the price of PennyMac stock to decline more than 37%, from $140.70 per share at the close of trading on January 29, 2026, to as low as $93.50 per share on January 30, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pennymac-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in PennyMac, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pennymac-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pennymac-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.