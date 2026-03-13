Digital Convergence Technologies (DCT) Joins Akamai Partner Connect Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced Digital Convergence Technologies (DCT), a system integration and digital transformation company that simplifies complex IT challenges through its “converge and deliver” philosophy, has joined the Akamai Partner Connect Program . DCT enables mid-market and enterprise clients to leverage a specialized refactoring practice for migrating workloads to Akamai, providing a streamlined, cost-effective path to cloud modernization that was previously fragmented across multiple vendors.

DCT’s key services and offerings include system and cloud engineering, architecture modernization, and large-scale refactoring of legacy environments; dedicated practices for transitioning and modernizing cloud architectures on distributed platforms; and managed services that enable scalable, high-performance, and cost-efficient cloud operations across industries.

“Our focus is on modernizing legacy architectures and simplifying complex cloud environments to deliver scalable, high-performance systems. By partnering with Akamai, we are enabling enterprises to move away from closed, black-box solutions and bring control back into their own hands — creating flexible, cost-efficient architectures that are built to scale,” said Vineet Dhawan, CEO, Digital Convergence Technologies (DCT).

This collaboration is designed to support customers across the media, healthcare, and fintech verticals through digital modernization, cost optimization, and specialized managed services. It specifically addresses the needs of mid-market media clients seeking a plug-and-play streaming platform and enterprises requiring HIPAA, ISO 27001, and HITRUST accredited solutions.

“By combining Akamai’s globally distributed infrastructure and developer-friendly cloud with DCT’s specialized refactoring practices and managed services, we are empowering customers to modernize and transform their legacy environments into scalable, cost-efficient cloud architectures,” said Dave Allen, Vice President of Geo Sales and Partner Sales at Akamai. “DCT’s expertise in refactoring and architecture modernization aligns strongly with Akamai’s mission to deliver high-performance, developer-friendly cloud solutions.”

Akamai Partner Connect is a unified global program that supports resale, distribution, technical solution enablement, services, and referrals. The program includes enhanced incentives aligned with strategic offerings, region-specific tiering, and streamlined access to tools and support. To learn more, visit akamai.com/channel-partners . To learn more about Digital Convergence Technologies, visit the DCT website .

To hear more about how Akamai and DCT are working together to modernize cloud architectures beyond traditional “lift and shift” approaches, listen to the podcast .

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com