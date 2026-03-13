FORVIA: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS
RELEASE
NANTERRE, France
March 13, 2026
Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document of FORVIA
The 2025 Universal Registration Document of FORVIA S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 13, 2026.
The 2025 Universal Registration Document notably includes:
- the annual financial report;
- the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;
- the management report including sustainability statement;
- the description of the share buyback program; and
- the reports from the statutory auditors.
The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-document-half-year-financial-report) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s
website (www.amf-france.org).
