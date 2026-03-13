Wound Care Market Size to Surpass USD 39.51 Billion by 2035 Driven by Advancements in Wound Treatment Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound Care Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 24.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.51 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over 2026-2035. The frequency of chronic illnesses, the ageing population, and improvements in wound treatment technologies are some of the drivers driving the wound care market.

The U.S. wound care market is estimated to be worth USD 7.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 13.02 billion. Rising rates of chronic wounds, an ageing population, the use of cutting-edge wound care technologies, such as NPWT and bioengineered skin substitutes, the expansion of hospital-based wound care services, and growing awareness of at-home and outpatient wound management options are all factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. wound care market.

Advancing Patient-Centric Care with Innovative Wound Solutions to Boost Market Growth Globally

With a greater emphasis on cutting-edge wound care technology and home care products, the patient-centric concept of wound care has played a significant role in the growth of the wound care industry. Some of the products that have attracted a lot of attention in the market are bioactive dressings, smart bandages, and biological wound therapies because of their capacity to provide patients with a favorable healing environment, guaranteeing successful healing while simultaneously lowering the likelihood of additional complications, particularly in chronic wounds. As a result, this is a clear sign of how patients' and healthcare providers' requirements are evolving, guaranteeing successful patient results.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Smith+Nephew

Convatec Group PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Baxter

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

Integra LifeSciences

Medline Industries, LP

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

B. Braun SE

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Organogenesis Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

KCI (Acelity, now part of 3M)

Urgo Medical

Paul Hartmann AG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Advanced Wound Care Products dominated with 48% share due to its efficiency in healing chronic and complicated wounds, such as diabetic foot, pressure, and surgical wounds. Surgical Wound Care Products are the fastest-growing product type, driven by rising surgical procedures, postoperative care requirements, and the need for specialized dressings that prevent infection and accelerate recovery.

By Wound Type

In 2025, Chronic Wounds dominated with 55% share due to the growing cases of diabetes, obesity, and the aging population, which results in the occurrence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Acute Wounds are the fastest-growing wound type segment due to the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries, surgical wounds, and emergency care needs.

By End-User

In 2025, Hospitals and Clinics dominated with 60% share as they are the primary providers of advanced wound care treatments. Home Care Settings are the fastest-growing end-user segment due to the rising preference for at-home wound management, cost-effectiveness, and the development of portable and easy-to-use wound care solutions.

Wound Care Market Segmentation

By Product

Advanced Wound Care Products

Surgical Wound Care Products

Traditional Wound Care Products

By Wound Type

Acute Wound Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

Chronic Wound Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Long-term patient care

Home care settings

Other end users

Regional Insights:

North America is the dominant region in the Wound Care Market, holding approximately 38% market share in 2025. This growth can be attributed to the high rate of occurrence of chronic wounds, the growing elderly population, the existing infrastructure, and the use of advanced wound care technologies, such as NPWT, bioengineered skin substitutes, and smart dressings.

In the wound care market, Asia-Pacific is likewise expanding more quickly and is predicted to do so between 2026 and 2035. In Asian nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, where there is a large investment in hospital infrastructure and home care solutions, factors including urbanization, diabetes, and an ageing population, along with heightened awareness of advanced wound care solutions, are driving this growth.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024 , SolasCure Ltd. partnered with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to evaluate Aurase Wound Gel, a hydrogel containing the recombinant enzyme tarumase, derived from medical maggots, for managing and promoting healing in combat wounds.

, SolasCure Ltd. partnered with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to evaluate Aurase Wound Gel, a hydrogel containing the recombinant enzyme tarumase, derived from medical maggots, for managing and promoting healing in combat wounds. In October 2024, Swift Medical launched the Skin & Wound 2 platform, an AI-powered solution aimed at accelerating wound healing. Recognized as the gold standard in digital wound care, the platform has supported over 50 million patient assessments across various healthcare settings and is backed by 22 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating its accuracy, equitable AI, and improved healing outcomes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED WOUND CARE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the growing shift from traditional dressings to advanced wound care products such as hydrocolloids, alginates, foam dressings, and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings.

– helps you understand the growing shift from traditional dressings to advanced wound care products such as hydrocolloids, alginates, foam dressings, and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings. WOUND CARE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the emergence of smart wound care solutions, including bioactive materials, antimicrobial dressings, and sensor-enabled monitoring technologies designed to improve healing outcomes and patient management.

– helps you evaluate the emergence of smart wound care solutions, including bioactive materials, antimicrobial dressings, and sensor-enabled monitoring technologies designed to improve healing outcomes and patient management. PRODUCT UTILIZATION & TREATMENT FREQUENCY ANALYSIS – helps you identify the rate of advanced therapy utilization for chronic and surgical wounds along with the replacement cycles of wound care consumables required for continuous patient treatment.

– helps you identify the rate of advanced therapy utilization for chronic and surgical wounds along with the replacement cycles of wound care consumables required for continuous patient treatment. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & COST MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you understand rising per-patient spending on advanced wound care products, devices, and consumables as healthcare systems increasingly invest in effective wound management solutions.

– helps you understand rising per-patient spending on advanced wound care products, devices, and consumables as healthcare systems increasingly invest in effective wound management solutions. REGIONAL ADOPTION & DISEASE BURDEN INDICATORS – helps you assess how the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, along with healthcare infrastructure development and reimbursement policies in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, is driving demand for advanced wound care technologies.

Wound Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 24.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 39.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.08 % From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

