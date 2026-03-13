First Advantage Releases 2026 Global Trends Report: Priorities and Outlook from HR Leaders and Job Seekers

ATLANTA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a global software and data company, today released its 2026 Global Background Screening Trends Report in partnership with ClearlyRated. Drawing on insights from more than 5,000 CHROs, HR leaders, and job seekers, across nine industries and five global regions, this study captures the latest hiring and onboarding realities and priorities.

As one of the largest background screening and identity verification providers, First Advantage knows the importance of identifying and understanding trends within the fast-changing workplace environment for the benefit of its 80,000+ customers globally. Research results include the most up to date industry data on employee lifecycle screening, hiring speed, accuracy and efficiency, and the use of AI in the recruiting and hiring process.

Key findings from the 2026 Global Trends Report include:

Rising Identity-Fraud Driving Employee Lifecycle Screening and Identity Verification.

Escalating identity-fraud, including job-related scams and widespread misrepresentation, is pushing employers to expand screening across the entire employee lifecycle. 89% of HR hiring managers plan to add additional background screening and identity verification solutions within the next two years to keep pace with rising risk.



Risk and Speed are now dual mandates, not tradeoffs.

Risk is a top screening priority, but slow hiring processes continue to cause candidate drop-off. Employers are accelerating automation and integrations to deliver faster, more efficient screening.

Global & Flexible workforces are reshaping screening strategies, including the need for operational simplicity.

More than 60% of global employers report growth in candidates with multi-country or multi-location work histories. Global applicants and the shift toward gig-friendly models are adding complexity to verification requirements. Employers are simplifying through vendor consolidation and streamlined screening processes.

AI is Transforming Hiring and Creating New Risks.

AI is now widely used by employers and candidates, introducing both efficiencies and new avenues for fraud. Organizations are adopting advanced identity verification and AI-driven tools to stay ahead of emerging threats.



Joelle Smith, President, commented, “The hiring landscape is undergoing significant change, driving employers to prioritize risk mitigation as AI becomes a major catalyst for both innovation and emerging vulnerabilities. Our 2026 Global Trends Report makes it clear that organizations need smarter, simpler, and more secure screening and identity verification processes across the entire employee lifecycle. At First Advantage, we’re committed to delivering the technology, automation, and insights employers need to stay ahead of risk and build trust at every step.”

Explore the full 2026 Global Trends Report here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/ .

