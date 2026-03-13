Embedded Systems Market Size to Exceed $213.62 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Embedded Systems Market Size was valued at USD 117.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 213.62 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 6.20% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Importance of the Role of AI and Decentralization Augment Market Growth Globally

The increasing requirement for embedded security solutions is fueling the growth of the market, as the use of connected devices and IoT is on the rise. Integrated security solutions in embedded systems are becoming essential for protecting vital data in sectors including automotive, healthcare, and finance due to the sophistication of cyber threats. These systems are enhanced by the growing application of AI and machine learning, which optimizes their performance and threat detection. However, because generative AI systems increase the attack surface, security of these systems has become a problem due to the widespread deployment of AI models. It is projected that by 2027, 75% of the workforce would purchase or create technology outside the purview of the IT department, significantly decentralizing cybersecurity decision-making.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Globally, the segment for standalone embedded systems, being self-contained, makes up 39% of the market as they are widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and industrial applications. They are used for different purposes, effortless integration and higher scalability, which is why they are very attractive in business areas that need focused, dedicated solutions.

By Component

It is anticipated that the hardware category will hold over 63% of the embedded systems market by 2025. The growing demand for microcontrollers, sensors, processors, and other important components that manage implanted frameworks for a variety of businesses, such as automobiles, consumer hardware, and contemporary automation, accounts for the great majority of this supremacy.

Regional Insights:

North America has the highest market share in the embedded systems market, accounting for around 39% of the total revenue in 2025. This is due to the fast-paced technological evolution and high demand for embedded systems in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and aerospace.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the embedded systems market during the period from 2026 to 2035. The major countries in this region, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are propelling this market.

Recent Developments:

On January 2025 , Honda and Renesas partnered to develop a high-performance SoC for software-defined vehicles, targeting 2,000 TOPS AI performance and power efficiency. The SoC integrates multi-die chiplet technology and AI accelerators to support autonomous driving and centralized ECUs.

, Honda and Renesas partnered to develop a high-performance SoC for software-defined vehicles, targeting 2,000 TOPS AI performance and power efficiency. The SoC integrates multi-die chiplet technology and AI accelerators to support autonomous driving and centralized ECUs. On September 2024, STMicroelectronics announced the FIPS 140-3 certification for its STSAFE-TPM trusted platform modules (TPMs), the first cryptographic modules to achieve this certification. These TPMs provide secure protection for critical systems in PCs, servers, IoT devices, and automotive applications.

