Rolvedon (Hanmi Pharm) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The historic growth of the Rolvedon market has been driven by increased chemotherapy use, rising cases of treatment-induced neutropenia, acceptance of colony-stimulating factors, expansion of oncology treatment centers, and established supportive care guidelines.

Future growth is anticipated to stem from the rising demand for patient-friendly oncology drugs, enhanced treatment adherence, expansion of outpatient cancer care, investments in long-acting biologics, and the development of differentiated G-CSF formulations. Key trends include the adoption of long-acting G-CSF therapies, infection risk reduction during chemotherapy, a preference for reduced dosing frequency, and enhanced monitoring of neutrophil recovery.

The rising incidence of cancer is expected to propel the Rolvedon market forward. Cancer prevalence is increasing due to aging populations, lifestyle choices, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, and better diagnostic methods. Rolvedon aids cancer patients by boosting white blood cell production and increasing neutrophil counts to minimize infection risks during chemotherapy and strengthen the immune system. According to a November 2024 report from PubMed, global cancer cases are predicted to reach 35.3 million by 2050, up 76.6% from the 2022 figure of 20 million, thereby fueling growth in the Rolvedon market.

Leading companies in the Rolvedon market are developing innovative biologic medications to address the demand for precise, personalized, and less harmful treatments. In April 2023, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. marked a milestone with Rolvedon (eflapegrastim-xnst), a biologic therapy in oncology care. Designed to decrease infection incidences in adults with non-myeloid cancers on myelosuppressive chemotherapy, Rolvedon's long-acting G-CSF formulation enhances neutrophil recovery and chemotherapy tolerance. With CMS's assignment of J-code (J1449), Rolvedon is poised to access a significant market opportunity, estimated at $2 billion.

In April 2023, Assertio Holdings Inc. acquired Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., enhancing its oncology portfolio and strengthening market access. Meanwhile, Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd continues to be a major player in the field. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth. The market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, covering countries such as the USA, Canada, China, India, and Japan.

Tariffs are affecting the Rolvedon market by increasing costs related to imported biologics, equipment, and packaging materials. This pressure is particularly felt in North America and Europe due to reliance on international supply chains, whereas Asia-Pacific faces cost challenges in contract manufacturing. Nonetheless, tariffs are prompting increased local biologics manufacturing, supply chain integration, and domestic sterile capabilities investment.

The Rolvedon market report is part of a series offering insights into market size, regional dynamics, competitor analysis, segment details, trends, and opportunities. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis for thriving in the Rolvedon industry.

Rolvedon is utilized to reduce infection risks for chemotherapy patients by promoting neutrophil production. It serves various channels such as hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, catering to hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. The market encompasses sales of injectables, biologic drugs, diagnostic tools, and related services, measured at 'factory gate' values.

